Fashion Hack: 5 Different ways men can layer their jacket feat Sidharth Malhotra

Don't believe anyone who says that jackets are only for the winters. A jacket when worn correctly, can be styled in literally any season. So if you are looking for an effortless way to uplift the simplest of outfits, then a swanky jacket is just what you need. Take inspiration from and layer your jacket in these 5 different ways.

Style a leather jacket with a shirt

Leather jackets usually have a ‘bad boy’ impression but when styled correctly, you can make them look extremely rich and classy. Sidharth layered a black shirt from Jack and Jones with a brown leather jacket from the brand, L’avenir Skins. He teamed the look with black trousers. Sid looked like the perfect ‘brown munda’ in this ensemble. This is a great tip for men who want to style a leather jacket without looking too out there. The shirt will add a classy and formal touch to the look.

Team a jacket with cargo pants

For times when you want to look flamboyant without moving out of your comfort zone, you can team a dashing jacket with your favourite cargo pants. Sidharth wore white cargo pants with a charcoal grey T-shirt layered with a two-sided jacket from the sustainable label, Rising Among. The jacket could be worn as plain black or you can turn it around and style the red printed side. Sid sealed the look with black Louboutin sneakers.

Go denim on denim

The easiest way to amp up any look is by teaming it with a classic denim jacket. The denim on denim trend is timeless and can never go out of style. This is a great outfit choice for a casual lunch or dinner date, or even for a clubbing night with your boys. Sidharth teamed his light-washed blue denim jeans with a grey denim jacket layered over a grey T-shirt.

Break the monotony

A stylish way to team an edgy or colourful jacket is by layering it over a monochrome attire. Sidharth was seen dressed in a head-to-toe white outfit featuring a white T-shirt, white trousers and white sneakers. He smartly broke the monotony of the all white look by teaming it with an edgy denim jacket decked with graphics. You can also do this with an all-black look and opt for a vibrant coloured jacket.

Uplift your casual graphic tees

Another clever way to elevate your casual looks is by styling your favourite graphic T-shirt with a smart leather jacket. Sidharth opted for an all-black look as he sported a black graphic T-shirt teamed with black pants and layered with a black leather jacket. The daunting black leather jacket perfectly complemented the laid-back look of the graphic tee. This is a great outfit choice for a clubbing night or a house party!

