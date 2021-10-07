Fashion Hack: 5 Different ways to style your white sneakers feat Kriti Sanon

White sneakers are versatile and timeless, and are a must have. Sports Luxe is the white sneaker’s biggest advocate. The active-fashion style is dominating the fashion world and celebs are sporting the white sneakers on the red carpet and even for their street style looks. Here we have Kriti Sanon showing us different ways to style them.

With a shimmer dress

When we usually see divas donning a sequinned or a shimmer dress, they often style them with a dainty pair of heels. But styling them with white sneakers is a great way to neutralise the loudness of the outfit. It will also add a sporty touch to the otherwise rather feminine look. Kriti wore a shimmery silver oversized blazer dress by Deme Love and added a pop of colour to her outfit with a bright pink belt. She paired the look with white sneakers from Bata and chunky silver rings that flawlessly completed her attire.

With a saree

I know this sounds too unconventional and something not everyone can pull off, but when styled correctly, white sneakers can certainly add quite a contemporary touch to a saree. Kriti went all out with her love for sneakers as she paired them with her fusion saree. The Panipat actress was seen wearing a green and white kurti upon which she draped her leaf print saree by Abraham and Thakore. Ms. Sanon accessorised her saree with a pair of white sneakers from Converse, silver rings and silver earrings.

With a kurta set

Another unconventional way of styling your white sneakers is by teaming them with an indo-western kurta set. Kriti rocked this Normcore look from Lovebirds Studio with utmost ease. She was seen dressed in a striped loose kurta teamed with matching baggy pants. Cool white Nike sneakers gave her fusion outfit an athleisure touch.

With a shirt dress

Teaming a stylish yet quirky shirt dress with classic white sneakers is an effortless fashion hack. This ensemble is guaranteed to make heads turn in your direction. Kriti Sanon took the fusion route yet again as she stepped out in a black layered shirt dress from Integument and added a traditional touch to the look with chunky silver earrings, and a modern touch with white sneakers.

With a co-ord set

Pairing a cute, outdoorsy coord set with classic white sneakers is a combination one can never go wrong with. Kriti made heads turn as she opted for a casual yet classy co-ord set featuring a floral bomber jacket and matching shorts. Kriti wore a plain black crop top underneath the jacket that complemented the floral print of the co-ord set. The Raabta actress kept her outfit as fuss-free as possible by simply pairing it with a crossbody bag from Coach, rectangular sunglasses and classic white sneakers.

How would you style your white sneakers? Let us know in the comments below.

