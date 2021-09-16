Fashion Hack: 5 Simple ways to amp up your traditional wear this festive season feat Alia Bhatt

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is coming to an end, we still have Navratri and Diwali lined up. The festive season is upon us and it is time to step up the style game. You can amplify your traditional wear by simply teaming it with the most minimal yet effective items. Here we have giving us tips on how to amp up our festive wear.

A subtle maang tikka

You can elevate the simplest and most minimal outfit by simply accessorising it with a subtle maang tikka. Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in an ombre green and rani pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani teamed with a sleeveless blouse. Alia completed the look with a simple green floral maang tikka that added a touch of grace to the outfit.

A small bindi

A small black bindi can go a long way. It literally has the ability to make your entire outfit. A bindi is a symbol of Indian heritage and will make a great addition to your festive wear. Just like how Alia Bhatt teamed her yellow Manish Malhotra salwar suit with a small black bindi.

Jhumkas

Jhumkas never go out of style and are also a raging trend these days. They are also super versatile since you can pair them with a lehenga, salwar suit and even with an indo-western outfit. Alia accessorised her Anita Dongre white sharara set with sky blue jhumkas that added a very graceful touch to the ensemble and also a pop of colour.

Cinch your waist with a belt

If you want to add a modish touch to your traditional wear then the new trend is to accessorise your outfit with a belt. Alia Bhatt definitely stole the show as she appeared in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree. The printed saree was as modern as it could get. It was accessorised with a matching belt with a gold buckle that cinched at the waist.

An embellished choker

The easiest way to amp up any ethnic outfit is by accessorising it with a heavy choker. Alia Bhatt was seen dolled-up in a yellow Sabyasachi lehenga. The lehenga featured a deep V-neck blouse that perfectly complemented the heavily embellished choker necklace. She skipped all the other accessories and chose a black bindi to complete the look yet again.

How would you accessorise your festive look like Alia Bhatt? Let us know in the comments below.

