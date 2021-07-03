Fashion Hack: 5 Ways to style the classic corset in the Gen Z Era

Corset is one of the only lingerie trends that signifies royalty and sophistication like no other.

Corsets and bustiers have made a comeback in the fashion world and how! The corset had been worn by European women for several centuries as a garment that provided support for the bust and molded the body into a fashionable conical shape. Even though most of us are largely spending our time indoors, one fashion item that seemingly every Bollywood diva has been spotted wearing is the corset. The corset trend now stands for empowerment, with women wearing it to show off or conceal their body on their own terms. Our leading ladies are certainly rocking this trend with utmost grace and are looking absolutely phenomenal. It's time to take inspiration from our divas and learn how to style a corset. Here, we have 5 different ways to style a corset.

Style it over a white shirt

Alia styled a corset with a signature white shirt but in a modern way, with an added frill. She wore a pink, frill detailed Zara corset over a crisp white shirt. The corset featured a voluminous hem that added a touch of drama and modernity to the outfit. She paired it with baby pink bell bottom pants that exuded just the perfect vintage vibe and completed the look with white sandals and dewy makeup.

Merge it with a shirt

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looked like a diva as she posed in a white corset top that was a unique blend of flirty and formal. The top featured sheer mesh paneling, front hook-eye fastening, and a plunging neckline. The millennial star kept the cool casual by pairing the top with basic ripped jeans. She also skipped on accessories and completed the look with natural makeup and white pointed-toe heels.

Wear it over a shirt dress

Shraddha Kapoor portrayed her sharp sense of fashion as she was seen posing wearing a button-down shirt dress in white. She accentuated her petite waist with a white corset. The corset added a unique touch to the otherwise basic outfit and also brought out the best in her. Shraddha ditched the accessories and teamed the attire with transparent heels and a high bun.

Tuck it in distressed denim jeans

Disha looked like a Greek Goddess as she styled a corset in the most urbane way possible. She was dolled up in a white lace sheer corset with a plunging neckline that showed off all her curves and gave her a flattering fit. She paired the sultry piece with skinny distressed jeans and added another touch of glam by completing the look with leather boots. She went minimal with accessories and simply wore a delicate necklace and carried a teeny-tiny contrasting sling bag.

Pair it with a lehenga

Tara Sutaria

The drop-dead-gorgeous, Tara Sutaria managed to ace the corset trend by bringing it into her Indian wear. She was seen dressed in a stunning electric blue attire that featured a strapless corset top that she paired with a sheer layered lehenga skirt with the classic Sabyasachi symbol on the waist. She accessorised the radiant look with a gold choker necklace and rings.

Who styled the corset the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid gave us fashion goals as a couple

Share your comment ×