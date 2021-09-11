Fashion Hack: 5 Ways to style your athleisure wear like a pro feat Kareena Kapoor Khan

No matter what your dress sense and preferred style is, athleisure wear has become a go-to look for everyone. It is no longer confined to the gym, but has become a huge part of street-style in India. It is functional, comfortable and ultra-stylish. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of athleisure wear and here are 5 tips we can take from her.

Go monochrome

The monochrome trend has been raging for quite some time now and for good reason. If you want to give your athleisure wear a trendy touch, then opt for a monochrome look like Kareena. Bebo was seen posing in a bright pink outfit by designer Dhruv Kapoor. The outfit featured a loose pick graphic tee and matching pants. The pant was customised for Kareena and had the word ‘Kapoor’ in Devnagari font etched on the side. Bebo skipped the accessories and maintained minimalism.

Pair a shirt with baggy pants

If you want to include your shirt as a part of your athleisure wear then you can pair a sheer, cotton shirt with baggy jeans or tracks like Bebo. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a printed white cotton shirt that she teamed with baggy light-washed pants. Although the outfit looked super comfy, it was also extremely chic. The Good Newwz actress completed the look with sneakers and black shades.

Go classic with a jacket

The best and safest way to style an athleisure wear on a lazy and gloomy day is by layering it with a classy jacket. Bebo opted for yet another monochrome look as she stepped out in an all-black outfit featuring leggings and a tank top, layered with a black jacket. The jacket also featured a gold zipper and gold fabric on the sides and on thes sleeves, adding a rich look. Kareena rounded off the look with black shades and white sneakers.

Style it with a chic bag

The best way to amp up your athleisure wear and add a touch of glam to it, is by styling it with a chic bag. Bebo is seen wearing a striped blue and white co-ord set that can even pass off as nightwear. But what makes the overall outfit look so chic and classy, is the additional black crossbody bucket bag from the brand, Chloe. Bebo also sealed the look with black shades and golden stacks of bracelets that matched the elements of the bag.

Simply opt for a tracksuit

On days when you just do not feel like making an effort, you can just pick out a classy-looking, comfy tracksuit and get through your day. Count on Kareena Kapoor Khan to even make heads turn in a simple tracksuit. She was spotted wearing an off-white tracksuit that featured an oversized hoodie and matching baggy pants. Bebo simply teamed the ensemble with white sneakers.

