Fashion Hack: 6 Different types of blouses to style your saree with feat Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Add a fun and modern element to your sarees this wedding season by styling them with unique blouses.

Sarees have been a part of our traditional wear since God knows how long. From cocktail parties to sangeets to wedding receptions, you can always don a gorgeous saree. It is super versatile and also extremely stylish. The beauty of a saree is that you can drape it and style it anyway you want. You can create your own style and look bold and beautiful in each. In order to help you style your saree better, we have listed 6 different types of blouses that you can pair your saree with. Your blouse plays a very important role in just how the entire ensemble turns out. So here we have the gorgeous Ahuja giving us some major fashion hacks on how to style a saree with different blouses.

Go old-school with a full-sleeved blouse

Although full sleeved blouses might sound a little old-school, they have made a major comeback! If styled correctly, these blouses can make your saree look super modern and fashionable.

Sonam looked like a floating angel as she stepped out in a sheer white feminine saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection. The organza saree was intricately embellished with a pristine white thread. She paired the saree with a full-sleeved daisy printed blouse that featured a leaf-cut neckline and knot detailing with cascading bell sleeves. She completed the look with pearl and diamond earrings.

Ride retro with a balloon-sleeved blouse

Balloon sleeves have been a major trend this year. From crop tops to dresses, balloon sleeves are everywhere. Pairing your saree with a balloon-sleeved blouse, will not only make it look extremely trendy, but will also add a retro vibe to it.

Sonam styled yet another heavily printed green Masaba saree with a balloon-sleeved blouse. The blouse bore a sharp square neckline and the balloon sleeves ended with a ruffle at her wrists. She accessorised the saree with peacock-shaped silver earrings, chunky silver rings, and a choker-style neckpiece dotted with pearls. She also carried an intricately carved silver bag.

Flaunt the femininity with an off-shoulder blouse

Off-shoulder blouses have been trending this wedding season. Celebs have even been pairing their lehengas with off-shoulder blouses. If you want to make a strong style statement, without putting in much effort, then you must opt for an off-shoulder blouse.

Sonam has us obsessed with her off-shoulder saree look. She looked absolutely stunning in a cream Masaba saree with a Tamil-print pattern designed all over the fabric. The custom saree was paired with an organza corset blouse that featured the same print in a sheer fabric. The blouse bore off-shoulder puffy sleeves that perfectly showed off Sonam’s collarbone and added a touch of glam to the look. Sonam kept it simple and simply opted for some stud earrings.

Tuck it in with a shirt

Collared blouses are in style but what if we told you that you could actually style your saree with your favourite shirt. Yes, you heard it right. It will bring a whole new look to your saree. You can go for a collared neckline shirt or a contrasting button up for a refreshing look.

We all know that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja loves to experiment with her outfits but she hardly ever disappoints. She paired a cotton sky blue floral saree with a contrasting lavender shirt. The saree featured red floral prints and a gold border. The lavender shirt added a funky twist to the overall look. Sonam completed the look with oxidised ruby earrings and an oxidised neckpiece.

Go classic with a white crop top

If you want to don your mom’s vintage saree and do not have a blouse to pair it with, simply pair it with a white crop top. It will add a modern touch to a vintage saree and will also make accessorising a lot more fun.

Sonam is known for her impeccable dress sense. She looked ravishing as she donned a unicorn-hued hologram printed saree by NorBlack NorWhite. She paired the saree with a white mesh crop top that helped enhance the rainbow colours of the saree one step higher. The actress kept the accessories minimal and wore a gold watch, gold-toned spiral rings and gold geometric earrings.

Pep it up with a peplum blouse

If you want to make things a little more raunchy, then pair your saree with a peplum blouse. This blouse is perfect for women who want to look trendy and stylish, but are not comfortable showing their tummy. A peplum blouse will take your look up a notch and definitely set you apart.

Sonam looked stunning in a saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The beige khadi saree featured a colourful border and she paired it with an even more colourful peplum jacket blouse. The blouse was decked in colourful embroidery all over that enhanced the look of the plain saree. She accessorised the look with silver and green earrings, and silver rings.

Which type of blouse would you style your saree with? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 6 Times Disha Patani made us go ‘Malang Malang’ with her bodycon dresses

Share your comment ×