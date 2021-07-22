Fashion Hack: 6 Different ways to accessorise Western outfits feat Bollywood divas

An outfit is incomplete without the right accessories. Whether you decide to go minimal or opt for an OTT look, it all depends on which accessories you choose. With a number of fun festivities coming up, bring out your fashion favourite and upgrade your style. We bet on the accessory game to amp up your look subtly but significantly. Take a cue from our favourite B-town babes on how to perfectly accessorise your Western outfits based on the occasion and the looks you want.

Wear your traditional jewellery with your Western outfit

Accessorising your traditional jewellery with your Western outfits is the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary. Sonakshi has layered her black crop top with a loose printed shrug and paired it with printed pants. She has accessorised the look with traditional oxidised jewellery like a neckpiece, and dainty rings. This look is perfect for festivals when you want to look traditional without moving out of your comfort zone.

Team your watch with a bracelet

When your outfit is already over the top, do not overdo it with the accessories. Anushka Sharma’s exaggerated sleeves dress is already taking up the centre stage. Hence, she has simply teamed the look with a bracelet and a watch. This will not only make your hand look full and stylish, but the watch will add a classy and formal vibe to it. Opt for this type of accessorising when you are attending a casual dinner at your boss or colleague’s place.

Bring back the bangles

Neha Dhupia

Bangles are yet another major part of any traditional wear. However, at times they may look great paired with your Western outfits as well. This accessory makes a good choice on days when you do not feel like wearing heavy earrings and necklaces. You can simply amplify your casual outfit by wearing a few chunky bangles.

Opt for statement earrings

Earrings are a great way to elevate any look. They frame your face and can set you apart in a crowd. The best aspect of earrings is that you can use them to amplify the look of your casual outfit as well as your formal outfits. Katrina’s shimmery outfit already looks quite eye-catching, but the additional earrings makes it even better and does not take away from the look. Earrings are a great accessory when you want to play it safe.

Keep it minimalistic

Jonas

There are certain outfits that speak for themselves, and may get ruined if you crowd them with accessories. On such outfits, you must choose minimalistic jewellery like a pair of dainty studs. This goes especially well for high-neck outfits, shimmery gowns, sequined sarees, etc. When you do not want to overdo your outfit, and want to look neat and classy, go for a minimalistic look.

Go all out with hoop earrings

Tara Sutaria

Hoop earrings have a way of revving up any look and making any outfit look glamorous and sultry. When you want to pump up your casual look or add a dash of drama to your boring outfits, hoop earrings are what you need! Tara Sutaria has gone all out with a layered necklace and hoop earrings exuding the perfect Gen Z vibes.

Which accessory do you prefer with your Western outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

