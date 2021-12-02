Fashion hack: 6 Ways to style your trench coat this winter season feat. Deepika Padukone

The winter season is all about keeping warm while also looking stylish. It is time to bring out your trench coats! Trench coats are warm, not too heavy, and ideal for those cool days. Not only are they the perfect layering piece, it’s classic, versatile, and oh so chic! Here we have Deepika Padukone showing us just how to style this classic item.

Go for a monochrome look

Deepika donned a white blouse with balloon sleeves featuring a bow sort of scarf around the neck from Roksanda, and teamed it with white trousers from The Row and white pumps from Manolo Blahnik. Moreover, she rounded her look by throwing an oversized white trench coat which was of ankle length. She sealed the look with statement gold earrings.

Team it with a skirt

The actress put on a blue and white striped Poplin Blouse by Prada that was layered over a beige check Gabardine Skirt with a side pattern of tassel-like attachments running through it. The skirt ended just below her knees and she topped this off with a coat in a similar Gingham pattern in a grey shade. The Gabardine Coat, also by Prada, completed Padukone's look. To accessorise, Deepika picked out a simple yet stylish beige Metropolis handbag also by Prada, high colour-blocked socks and black pumps to complete her look, giving off major school girl vibes in the outfit.

Layer it over a sweater dress

Deepika showed us how to do winter fashion right as she stepped out in a vermillion knit dress dotted with glossy black buttons from Erdem. The actor opted to keep warm by topping off her cosy full-sleeved knit dress with a heavy knee-length coat in shades of scarlet and deep maroon. Adding a third texture to her look was her semi-sheer zig-zag pantyhose, which came in black. To complete her eye-catching ensemble, The 83 actress turned to a pair of vintage heart-shaped stud earrings, skinny sunglasses and classic black pumps, all in black.

Wear it over joggers

Deepika picked out a beige turtleneck sweater to keep warm and paired this with black jogger pants. Over this, DP threw on an unusual style trench coat that featured cut-out sleeves. She secured her entire look with a tie around her waist. Black shoes and sunnies completed her airport look.

Layer it over a casual tank top and denims

Deepika showed us how to stay warm without giving up on your tank tops. When mutton sleeves were all the rage, Ms Padukone hopped on the bandwagon by picking out a trench with the sleeves! She rocked a dramatic mutton sleeve beige trench coat over a simple white tee and flared blue jeans for a comfortable and warm look. White sneakers, her hair in a neat ponytail and gold-rimmed sunnies completed her look.

Rock it with a gown

For the Met Gala, Deepika donned a ravishing and vibrant neon yellow Zac Posen gown from his vintage collection and paired it up with a striped trench coat and a clutch bag by Off White. She wore stilettos of the same colour as the dress by Stuart Weitzman. Completing her look with drop down earrings, she had a high ponytail with beach waves for her hair.

How would you style your trench coat this winter season? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Genelia Deshmukh wore fairytale like outfits and made our hearts skip a beat