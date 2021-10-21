Fashion Hack: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: 5 Different ways to style your blazer

The mood of strong shoulders, tailored fit, and an elongated silhouette couldn’t have made a comeback at a better time, especially when we are about to kickstart going back to work in the new normal. Take some power dressing inspiration from our Bollywood leading ladies and learn how to style a blazer in 5 different, statement-making ways.

Over a corset

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi managed to give us major boss lady vibes in this white pantsuit. She was seen wearing a black velvety corset underneath the blazer that took the style quotient up a notch. The outfit cinched at her waist and also provided her with a tall frame and a structured silhouette. She amplified the look by accessorising it with stacked necklaces and chunky finger rings.

Wear it like a dress

Janhvi Kapoor

A blazer dress exudes an aura of class, charisma and confidence. It works wonders for a daytime as well as a nighttime outfit, especially if you want to juggle between a business meeting and a night out. It looks stylish on any occasion and is bound to make heads turn. Janhvi Kapoor’s red blazer dress makes a daunting day look as well as night look. It came with a matching belt that cinched at the waist and the Dhadak actress increased the sizzle level by pairing it with red gladiator heels.

Pair it with a skirt

Kriti Sanon

Kriti styled a blazer from Polite Society with a skirt. Although it looked sophisticated and brought a vibe that reminded us of business, it was super quick to blend with the coolness of Deme Love’s corset top and high-waisted mini skirt making it look so perfectly hot together. The addition of leather patchwork added extra boldness to the look. She completed the look with white and black ankle strap stilettos along with silver neck chains, hoop earrings and finger rings.

Team it with shorts

Ananya Panday

To add an informal touch to a blazer, pair it with breezy shorts. Ananya Panday donned a structured green blazer set with shorts. The two-pocket blazer set featured power shoulders and fabric felt that showed off her slim waist. She broke the monochrome look with her strappy purple heels that blended with the outfit well.

Layer it over a bralette

Katrina Kaif

Count on Katrina Kaif to make any outfit look sensual and classy. Donned in a beaded black pantsuit with sequins and studs, Katrina gave a bold and magnifying look. She layered the blazer over a black lace-trimmed bralette that made the outfit look like a dream come true for every aspiring fashionista. Katrina kept it simple with minimal jewellery and a natural makeup look.

Who styled a blazer the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

