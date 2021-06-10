Fashion Hack: B-town divas show 5 fun ways to style a jumpsuit

A jumpsuit that fits you well is the epitome of timelessness and effortless style.

Jumpsuits have been a major part of the fashion world for a while now and we see designers reinvent this classic piece and add their own twist of contemporary to it in the most interesting ways. This all-in-one garment goes beyond a simple dress or jeans. The key to rocking a jumpsuit is to find the right fit. A slight misjudgement in fit, and look can go from fab to drab in no time. While a dress is a familiar choice that we may make for our brunch dates, office get-togethers and evening dinners, it's time to consider a jumpsuit too. To upgrade the look to suit the occasion, accessorise the jumpsuit in the best way possible. Try a belt, some jewellery and a handbag when styling a jumpsuit. Statement boots or high-end sneakers pair really well with jumpsuits for a day out. Swap them out for heels for a fun night out! Here, we have 5 of our favourite B-town divas dressed in different types of jumpsuits, for you to take inspiration from their styling.

Printed Jumpsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a happy ray of sunshine as she was spotted in a yellow printed jumpsuit. The full-sleeved jumpsuit was adorned in huge floral foliage print in the shades of red and pink. What made the high-neck outfit stand out was the bow-tie at the neck and the roomy high-waisted trousers. Kareena cinched the jumpsuit at the waist using a chunky belt in the same pattern and she picked out neutral sandals.

Denim Jumpsuit

Anushka Sharma brought in a little bit of retroness with this denim jumpsuit. The alluring jumpsuit featured a wide-leg bottom and a front cut out that added an eye-catching magnetism to the overall look. The front cut also managed to break the monotony of the jumpsuit. However, the highlight of the outfit was the long detailed belt which brought out the moderness of the outfit. The PK actress ditched the accessories and went minimal.

Tie-Dye Jumpsuit

Kundra

Sizzling Mommy, Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed us just how to bring in the storming tie-dye trend into your jumpsuits. She also managed to add a desi twist into the contemporary number. The jumpsuit came dipped in a deep blue shade and was patterned with Shibori print stripes. It was a personification of comfort with the domain sleeves and the soft fabric. Shilpa accessorised the look with traditional silver jewellery including a statement necklace encrusted with rubies, a kada that cinched her sleeve and statement rings. She completed the look with a pair of nude pumps.

One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Ahuja

One-shoulder jumpsuits are so in trend right now and probably something you should start with if you are new to the jumpsuit bandwagon. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made sure that all eyes were on her as always as she opted for a bright pink one-shouldered jumpsuit. It featured a puffy short sleeve and was cinched at the waist by an asymmetrical long panel that went around one leg. The jumpsuit featured flared bottoms that added an extra dash of drama. Sonam styled the look with black pointy heels and simple gold hoops along with a few rings that allowed the outfit to take the limelight.

Sequined Jumpsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari

Add an extra element of comfort to your party wear game and take it up a notch with a sequined jumpsuit. Aditi looked as delicate and precious as a diamond in a brilliant blue jumpsuit. The one-shoulder sequined jumpsuit accentuated her waist and featured flared pants. Although the jumpsuit was covered in sequins all over, it had a certain minimalism to it that looked rich and classy. Aditi completed the look by accessorising it with a pair of stunning blue and white long statement earrings further added up to the elegance of the ensemble.

Which actress styled a jumpsuit the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 7 Types of dresses every girl must have in her wardrobe

Share your comment ×