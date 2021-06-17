Fashion Hack: Bollywood divas show us 5 ways to style a simple kurti

When styled correctly, a simple kurti can go a long way and make the most comfortable yet stylish wear.

Kurtis are one of the trendiest and most comfortable outfits among all. They are extremely versatile and can be styled in all seasons without a worry. They are reasonable for casual and formal wear and are a must-have Indian ethnic outfit in every woman’s wardrobe. From summers to winters to monsoons, a simple kurti can be worn in all seasons if it is styled the right way. It provides a breezy, comfortable yet elegant look that will never go out of style. Whatever be the event or function, a kurti or a tunic will be the sparing beauty of it. Although some women might find a kurti a little too boring, you can always funk it up by styling it in a different way each time. Here, we have our Bollywood leading ladies showing us how to style a simple kurti in different ways.

Kurti With Flared Pants

Ahuja

Flared pants come in a number of designs and patterns. It has a unique design that may uplift the look of your simple kurti. It is a great choice for all age groups as it will enhance any ethnic look. Pair your plain kurti with contrast or matching flared pants, and you are all set! Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in an all-red ensemble featuring a loosely-fitted simple kurti with a Gota-Patti potli attached to it styled with flared pants that cropped around the ankles. The actress further amplified the look with long gold chandbalis and matching red juttis.

Kurti With Palazzo Pants

Sara Ali Khan

Styling your kurti with palazzo pants will add a touch of contemporary to the ethnic wear and give you a sophisticated look. Palazzo pants look good in each body type and are super easy to style. For a festive or wedding occasion, you can opt for embroidered pants and also add a dupatta of your choice. Sara Ali Khan looked like an angel as she dressed up in a pristine ivory outfit featuring a mid-calf length kurti that she paired with palazzo pants adorned with intricate white lace edges. She complemented the look with silver heart-shaped earrings, bangles and embellished juttis.

Layer It Up With A Jacket

Yes, you can definitely layer your kurtis with shrugs and jackets. It exudes a modish look and makes a strong style statement. Uplift the look of a basic kurti with a jacket and opt for an Indo-Western look. This combination will never go out of fashion and can be flaunted at any occasion and any season. Kangana Ranaut added a contemporary touch to a classic pahadi attire. She sported a long grey A-line kurti that she layered with a long jacket that featured a long panel of Aztec print along its front. She finished the look with a pair of high boots and added another tinge of modish.

Kurti With A Flared Skirt

Style a straight fit ethnic kurti with a long flared skirt. You can either contrast the look or match it as per your preference. You can add a dupatta for an ethnic look or style an asymmetric kurti with a skirt lehenga for a casual or cocktail party. Alia Bhatt opted for a simple black kurti and paired it with a matching flared skirt featuring gold border laces along the hem. She broke the monotony of the outfit by adding a floral dupatta with the same metallic border. She completed the look with chunky silver jhumkas that served as a perfect accessory to the rather simple look.

Kurti With Denim Shorts

Tara Sutaria

Who said you cannot style a kurti with denim shorts? Kurti with shorts is a trend that is super cool and funky. Young women will love this Indo-fusion wear and can style their patterned kurtis with contrasting denim shorts. You can also add a belt over the kurti for a casual look. The stunning Tara Sutaria stepped out in black floral kurti with a plunging neckline, 3/4th sleeves and a long front slit. She paired it with denim shorts and white sneakers and opted for a perfect Indo-Western look. She added another dash of contemporary style by accessorising the ensemble with silver hoops.

How would you like to style your kurti? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Sara Ali Khan loves to dress up in artsy prints and and here’s the evidence

Share your comment ×