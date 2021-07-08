Fashion Hack: Celebs show us 5 different ways to layer our outfits

Let our Bollywood leading ladies show you some genius layering hacks that you would definitely want to steal from them.

Winters are not the only time when you can layer your outfits. Layering your outfits is an all-season thing depending on the type of outfit you are wearing and where you are going. Layering does not have to be boring anymore. The idea is to put together key pieces from your wardrobe and create a chic ensemble with it. Whether it is a plain white shirt, polo neck T-shirt, cropped top, black sweater, denim jacket or a puffer coat, you can team them up with a pair of well-fitted denims, pleated skirts, form-fitting dresses and some trendy boots to complete the look. To help you understand the layering trend better, we have our B-town divas showing us some cool layering hacks that are super easy to follow.

Cinch the waist with a belt

For her winter wardrobe, Parineeti was seen posing in a puffer coat on a snowy mountain. She was seen in an all-black outfit featuring skinny leather pants, a black turtleneck layered with a puffer coat. She added a belt to her puffer coat for a cinched waist effect. Parineeti completed the look with a beanie and a pair of sunglasses that elevated the look further.

Layer a corset

Bhumi Pednekar

Corset tops are so in trend right now but what if we told you that you could also wear them at the office? Yes, you heard that right. Bhumi Pednekar has shown us the ultimate way to style a corset for a formal event. She was seen wearing a corset-like off-shoulder top with beige high-waisted pants, that she layered with an ash grey trench coat. She teamed the look white strappy heels.

Layer a polo-neck

Ahuja

If you want to attain the ultimate biker girl look or you simply cannot find the perfect outfit to layer your leather jacket with, then layer it over a polo-neck T-shirt. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen flaunting her fashion fusion as she pulled off a biker girl look and matched it up with a skirt. The blush pink skirt added a femininity to the entire look and Sonam maintained the boldness of the look by opting for black ankle length boots.

Add a contrasting effect with a jacket

Kareena Kapoor Khan

You can always amp up your plain dresses and basic outfits by adding an eye-catching jacket to it. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant as always as she teamed her black midi dress with a half-and-half floral jacket that was super attention gaining. The addition of the jacket was the only factor that amped up the entire look which was otherwise pretty basic. Bebo accessorised the look with small golden hoops.

Layer your casuals with an oversized jacket

Sara Ali Khan

Late for your friend’s evening party and still haven’t decided what to wear? Simply throw a vibrant oversized jacket over a plain tee and shorts and you are all set! Sara Ali Khan layered a blush pink oversized jacket with ‘pataka’ engraved on it in hindi, over a plain black tee and black shorts. The collared jacket broke the monotony of the outfit and added a fun and stylish element to it. Sara further styled the outfit with yellow tie-up heels that matched the design on the jacket.

Which layering hack is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

