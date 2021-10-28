Fashion Hack: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 6 Chic Ways to style your leather pants

They’ve been in style since forever, but at one point all of us have wondered what to wear with leather pants. You might think that cute leather leggings outfit is best saved for a night out on the town, but with some thoughtful styling leather pants can actually work pretty much anywhere, even the office. Here are a few ways you can style them.

Get winter ready with a sweatshirt

Malaika Arora

Leather pants are a great choice for winter wear since they can keep your legs warm and also look extremely bougie. Team them up with a cozy sweatshirt for the perfect winter look. Malaika Arora wore her V-neck sweatshirt bearing balloon sleeves with red leather pants. She sealed the deal with tan boots featuring fringes on the top and a black tote bag.

Layer with a trench coat

Kriti Sanon

Add a dash of glam to your leather pants by layering it with a plaid trench coat. Kriti owned the airport runway in a beige turtleneck top paired with matching wide-legged leather pants. She threw over a brown checkered trench coat that rested over her shoulder. The Hum Do Humare Do actress teamed the outfit with her nude boots that blended well with her ensemble. She also carried a cross-body bag and accessorised with a gold chain-link necklace and her favourite hoops.

Go monochrome with leather

Alia Bhatt

Alia jumped onto the monochrome bandwagon bringing Y2K fashion back with the timeless love for leather pants. The Missguided high-waisted faux leather pants featured a front slit at the hems. She teamed the blue straight-fit number with a sleeveless top of a little lighter shade and chose to slip her feet into plush Louis Vuitton’s fur slip-on that bore LV’s initials printed in black and white. Christian Dior’s pink and white tote became her arm candy. She completed the look with white hoop earrings.

Exude your boss babe aura with a white shirt

Deepika Padukone

Pairing a white shirt with leather pants, will automatically amp up your outfit and make it more elegant and classy. Deepika, who can't get enough of leather, sported a pair of brown leather high waist pants with a black crop top and a white shirt tied up in a cropped manner. The actress picked out a pair of black stiletto pumps and wore them with see-through socks! A black Gucci Diana tote bag and matching face mask completed the 35-year-old star's airport look.

Go the sultry way with sheer

Ananya Panday

If there is something between stylish and sultry, Ananya Panday managed to nail that! She was seen donning a sheer lace top with embellished shoulder pads and a bralette that she styled beneath it. The actress paired the top with straight cut leather pants that were cropped above her ankles and featured a thick black belt and a buckle. Ms. Panday added a much-needed finishing touch with two-strap black stilettos and accessorised the already flawless look with a stack of rings.

Keep it casual with a tank top

Nora Fatehi

If you think that leather pants are only for evenings and night outs, you couldn’t be more wrong. You can also wear them for a casual OOTD by teaming them with a simple tank top. Nora Fatehi was seen dressed in baggy, high-waisted black leather pants that she paired with a plain tank top. The Dilbar girl however added a dash of glam to the look with strappy heels, a layered necklace and big gold hoops.

How would you style your leather pants? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 7 Times Katrina Kaif made us skip a beat in Sabyasachi outfits