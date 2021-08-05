Fashion Hack: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 6 Ways to style a classic white shirt

A white shirt is an irreplaceable closet staple. Regardless of her personal style, every woman is bound to have a white shirt or a blouse hanging in her closet. Apart from being super practical it also conveys an effortless, timeless edge and can make a seamless transition from office to after-hours. Withstanding the test of time, this fashion fad is B-town divas’ ultimate fave. The white shirt can as easily be dressed up as it can be dressed down. Here, we have our leading ladies showing us 6 different ways to style a white shirt.

Dress down with distressed pants

Deepika Padukone’s off-duty and on-duty looks are something we all look forward to. She displayed a dressed-down version of an oversized white shirt by pairing with ripped black denims at the airport. You can either finish the look with black boots like Deepika, or go even more casual by opting for white sneakers. Deepika added an edge to the laid back look with round framed sunglasses.

Wear it like a dress

You can also wear your oversized white shirt like a dress by simply adding a belt to it and cinching it at the waist. Shraddha Kapoor portrayed her sharp sense of fashion as she was seen posing wearing a button-down white shirt as a dress. She accentuated her petite waist with a white corset. The corset added a unique touch to the otherwise basic outfit and also brought out the best in her. Shraddha ditched the accessories and teamed the attire with transparent heels and a high bun.

Pair it with palazzos

Karisma Kapoor

If you want to opt for a look that is formal yet comfy then you can pair your white shirt with baggy palazzos like Karisma Kapoor. She styled her sleeveless white shirt with a pair of flared, brocade palazzos. It's a great styling hack when you want to create a fusion look with your white shirt. Lolo further enhanced the look with a sleek bun and hoop earrings.

Style it with a mini skirt

If you want to create a party look that will help you let your hair down then you can pair your white shirt with a body hugging mini skirt just like Kangana Ranut. She opted for an asymmetrical white shirt and teamed it with a striped, mini skirt. She further amplified the look with a pair of retro sunglasses, a blush pink handbag and white pointed-toe heels.

Go OTT with fringes

Ananya Panday

If you want to add a touch of drama and glam to an otherwise monotone piece of clothing like the white shirt then you can add fringes to it. Ananya Panday opted for an all-white ensemble, featuring a white shirt and a skirt with a front slit. The outfit was detailed with mint green fringes on the sleeves and the hem of the skirt. Ananya completed the look with rectangular frames and strap-up heels.

Dress up with leather pants

The best way to make a white shirt look glamorous and swanky is by pairing it with skinny leather pants like our fashion icon, Deepika Padukone. She styled her sheer, organza white shirt with a pair of skinny black leather pants. Deepika revved up the attire with sultry black stilettos and accessorising it with a chunky diamond neckpiece, shoulder grazing diamond earrings and a classy black belt.

Who styled the classic white shirt the best? Let us know in the comments below.

