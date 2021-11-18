Fashion Hack: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: 5 Ways to style a statement choker

The festive season has ended, but the wedding season is upon us! It’s time to look and feel our best. Accessories play a major role in how our outfit turns out to be, and a statement choker has become a go-to accessory for traditional wear. Here we have enlisted 5 different ways to style your choker based on the type of look you’re aiming for.

With a bindi

Aditi Rao Hydari

If your choker is extremely heavy and embellished, then you would want your choker to do most of the talking. In this case, you can simply team the choker with a small black bindi like Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi was seen dressed up in a printed co-ord set by Punit Balana. It made for a perfect choice for daytime festivities of a summer wedding. She accessorised the outfit with a heavy choker, a kada and a black bindi.

With diamond studs

Kangana Ranaut

Most of our celebs ditch the earrings when they wear a choker, since a choker is already too heavy. But if you are someone who doesn't like to skip your earrings, then you should team your choker with a dainty pair of studs. Kangana’s elegant saree by Anamika Khanna features a heavy sequined blouse. Hence, the Thalaivi actress teamed it with a statement choker and simple diamond studs.

With matching earrings

Katrina Kaif

If your outfit is a little on the subtle and simple side, then you can accessorise it with a heavy choker and earrings set. Katrina Kaif’s breezy floral lehenga by Anita Dongre can pass off as simplistic elegance. However, the actress amplified the look of the attire with a gold choker and earrings set decked in maroon stones that also added a contrasting touch to the look.

Wear it alone

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This is probably the most common and preferred way our bollywood divas are styling chokers these days. If your choker is highly embellished, it is better to wear it alone without any other piece of jewellery complementing it. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a sky blue Manish Malhotra lehenga that featured a cape style dupatta, and sealed the number with a heavy statement choker. This is also a good idea for outfits that have no dupatta or a cape style dupatta.

With a maangtikka

Alia Bhatt

If heavy earrings and a choker are looking too OTT, and the choker by itself is making you feel like something is missing, then you can team the statement piece with a maangtikka. Alia looked like a vision in this bold and beautiful royal blue sharara saree. The baby pink choker and maang tikka added an elegant and contrasting aura to this outfit.

How would you style your choker this wedding season? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon and add a dash of glam to your formal attire