Fashion Hack: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani: 5 Different ways to drape a dupatta

Dupattas are the easiest way to add that oomph and grace to your outfits. They are undeniably an inevitable part of any traditional wear. A dupatta is literally the most fun part of any traditional outfit as there is so much you can do with just one dupatta by carrying it in a ton of different ways, when draped properly it will help you look your most graceful self. Here, we have five different and super easy ways to drape your dupatta and make a strong style statement. So take inspiration from our Bollywood leading ladies on how to drape a dupatta.

The Cinched Waist

Although introducing a belt to the waist has been long established and it is still worth a try! You can add a little bit of contemporary style into your traditional look just like Katrina Kaif. Spotted wearing a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, Katrina looked like a floating angel. The saree was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a sleek matching belt with a golden buckle that cinched at the waist and draped the pallu seamlessly.

The Side Fall

Tara Sutaria

Another super easy way to drape a dupatta is by letting it hang gently on a single side. This style of draping is especially useful if your dupatta is heavier than your overall outfit, embroidered or printed as it will give it the centre stage. This drape will give the dupatta maximum exposure whilst keeping it as the highlight of your outfit. It is a reliable, age-old and foolproof styling hack! Tara Sutaria styled her Manish Malhotra outfit featuring a brick red kurta with zari work and moss green pants by letting her purple brocade dupatta hang on the side.

The Corset Trail

Kundra

This is a new-age drape that is definitely going to set you apart in a crowd. For intimate weddings this year, you can repurpose your existing dupatta to give it a ready-to-wear draped blouse look. You might need a little patience and a couple of pins to hold it in place, but it’ll be worth it! Shilpa Shetty opted for a Tarun Tahiliani floral printed lehenga that was paired with a one-shoulder blouse, completed with an asymmetrical drape that doubled as a dupatta. The unconventional style added an interesting twist to the lehenga.

Tuck It In

Kiara Advani

Just by merely tucking your dupatta in the right way, with the right separates, you can attain an elegant look. Tuck it at the back of the waist of a lehenga to give it a saree-like illusion. Kiara looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a berry red raw silk hand-embroidered gharara set. She took the festive wear up a notch in this outfit that was decked in blurred polka print and was paired with a bralette-like blouse featuring mirror and sequin work. She completed the look by tucking the dupatta featuring gota patti on the border and blurred stripes, at the back.

Wear It Like A Jacket

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you like to keep it unconventional, then drape a heavily embellished or embroidered dupatta across your shoulders, like a jacket. It is bound to make a great impression. To secure it in place, tuck it on the side or add an additional belt! Kareena Kapoor Khan made a great entrance in a pastel blue Manish Malhotra lehenga comprising a choli featuring mirror work, a lehenga that came with intricate white embroidery, and a sheer dupatta that the actress wrapped around her shoulders like a jacket.

Which is your preferred way of draping a dupatta? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 6 Types of denim washes that every fashionista must have