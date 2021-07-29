Fashion Hack: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Ways to style sequins without overdoing it

Sequins have been a major part of the party season, just like florals are a major part of spring. Sequins are not ground-breaking, but nothing says sparkle and shine better than a sequin encrusted ensemble. Although they are a great idea for girls and women who love to stand out and be the centre of attention, others might find sequined outfits too loud and over the top. But it is 2021 and the idea of wearing sequins is not only limited to tiny, short dresses. The sequin trend has had a major upgrade and how. So even if you are someone who does not like too much bling, you can still wear sequins without overdoing it. Here, we have our Bollywood leading ladies showing us five different ways you can wear sequins and still look classy.

Go bold and bossy with a sequined pantsuit

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made quite a bold choice as she stepped out wearing an olive green pantsuit covered in sequins all over. The pantsuit from Cinq a Sept featured a plunging V-neckline, full minimal bishop sleeves, a front tie in the front that cinched the waist, and flared pants. Since the outfit was already so OTT, Kiara ditched the accessories and simply opted for delicate rings, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Balance the outfit by keeping one half of it plain

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked like a dream-come-true in this white ensemble that brought out the best in her. She was seen shining bright in a white sequined skirt by Lipsy London with an asymmetrical hemline. The Dilwale actress paired the skirt with a white top by Deme Love that featured bishop sleeves and bore ruffles and tassels. Kriti accessorised the outfit with silver hoops and matching pointed-toe heels.

Go comfy with an oversized sequined top

Sara Ali Khan

If you do not like stepping out of your comfort zone and sequins seem like something too uncomfortable. Then opt for an oversized sequined top like Sara Ali Khan. The actress picked out a sparkly graphic sequin crop top and paired it with a plain neon skirt, balancing the combo perfectly. She completed her funky outfit with a pair of three-strap heels that matched her skirt.

Pair your sequined dress with a denim jacket

Sequins but with an additional cool-girl quotient. The gorgeous, Katrina Kaif is seen adapting this hack into your attire as she stepped out in an off-white strappy sequin dress that she styled with an oversized denim jacket. The denim jacket neutralised the glam of the dress and made the outfit seem more like a daytime wear, while the dress on its own would pass off as an evening wear. Katrina accessorised the attire with dangle earrings and stacks of rings.

Incorporate sequins in your formal wear

Kriti Sanon

A sequin shirt with nude coloured pants is the perfect wear for an office party. Kriti Sanon looked like a treat to the eyes in these cream-coloured cigarette pants. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress uplifted her entire look by adding shimmer to it with a glittery silver shirt. The high-waisted neutral cigarette pants perfectly complemented the dazzle of the shirt. Kriti paired her outfit with zebra-printed heels, a dainty necklace and bracelet along with a huge black ring.

How would you style your sequin outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

