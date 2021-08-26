Fashion Hack: Kendall Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski: 4 Ways to style your shapewear as outerwear

The multi-functional shapewear can be easily styled with your everyday ensembles. If you want to style your shapewear as an outfit, invest in key colours like beige black and white. You can team them with oversized and semi-flared silhouettes like a boxy jacket or baggy pants to balance the look.

Wear it as a bodysuit

Kim Kardashian

You can wear your shapewear as a bodysuit and pair it with skinny jeans and an oversized jacket to balance the look. Kim K wore her nude shapewear as a bodysuit and paired it with a leather jacket and skinny leather pants that hugged her in all the right places. She added the perfect finishing touch with a golden layered necklace.

Wear it as casual bottoms

Emily Ratajkowski

You can also style your cycling shorts or biker shorts with a cool crop top or with a sports bra and give it a sporty look. The gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski was seen taking a casual stroll in the city dressed in black bottom shapewear that she teamed with a white bra and an oversized beige blazer. She sealed the look with black heels, retro sunnies and a cute black handbag.

Team it with denims

Kendall Jenner

You can also tuck your shapewear in with high-waisted denim jeans or shorts and give it a bodysuit-like illusion. Kendall Jenner stepped out in the city in a black upper body shapewear that she teamed with washed black high-waisted denims. The model completed the look by styling it with black sunglasses, a black and silver belt and classic white sneakers.

Style it with trousers

Gigi Hadid

To give your outfit a more balanced look, you can team your shapewear with loose trousers. This can also make a great choice for a more formal look. Gigi Hadid opted for a monochrome look as she teamed her nude shapewear with formal satin trousers in a matching shade. To add a dash of glam to the otherwise simple attire, Gigi chose a golden chunky layered necklace, a minimal bracelet and stacks of gold rings.

How would you style your shapewear as outerwear? Let us know in the comments below.

