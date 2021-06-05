Fashion Hack: Kiara Advani shows us how to style wide leg pants in 6 different ways

Wide-legged pants are a raging trend this season and Kiara Advani shows us just how to style them.

The fashion world has been flourishing with every passing day. From one trend to another, it just does not seem to stop. However, the wide-leg pants trend has been around for a while now and it looks like it's here to stay. We can now officially say goodbye to skinny jeans and hello to these much more comfortable and stylish pairs of bottoms. This flattering and fun trend has made a major comeback for everyday wear, evening wear, and even for work wear. Wide-leg pants actually lengthen legs and accentuate the waistline, creating an incredibly flattering silhouette for every body type. Here, we have the very stunning Kiara Advani showing us how to style them in six different ways.

Go Classic With Denim

Kiara Advani brought in a little bit of retroness with this denim jumpsuit. The alluring jumpsuit featured a wide-leg bottom and a front cut out that added an eye-catching magnetism to the overall look. The front cut also managed to break the monotony of the jumpsuit. However, the highlight of the outfit was the long detailed belt which brought out the moderness of the outfit. The Kabir Singh actress accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops and a high ponytail that further amplified the look.

Keep It Trendy With A Jumpsuit

Kiara looked as fresh as a daisy in this neon wide-leg jumpsuit. The one-shoulder jumpsuit featured a sweetheart neckline and the bodice was accentuated by a draped sash, which added an overlap-detailed effect. The Good Newzz actress completed the look with a pair of pointed sandals, chunky rings and some retro sunnies.

Monochrome With Wide-Leg Pants

Kiara showed us just how glamorous it looks to go monochrome with a pair of wide-leg pants. She looked ravishing in a red ensemble by Shehlaa Khan. The outfit featured a backless halter neck cropped top with a cold shoulder cut paired with high waist matching wide-leg pants. The actress let her outfit do all the talking by ditching the accessories and simply going for an adorable hair pin.

Bring Wide-Leg Pants Into Indian Wear

Kiara managed to bring in the wide-leg pants trend into her Indian wear as she was seen donned in a pastel pink sharara set. The bubbly actress looked resplendent in the Indian outfit crafted from georgette. The printed sharara set featured a crop top with a bold V-neckline and hanging shells on the hemline and a matching shrug. The wide-leg pants were also decked with shells across the waistline. Kiara finished the look with long earrings.

Go Velvet With Wide-Leg

Take cues from Kiara Advani on how to look classy in neon and velvet. She sported a white crop top paired with neon green wide-leg velvet pants and layered the ensemble with a tailored blazer. The retro outfit not only looked super comfortable but was also extremely eye-catching. The star added an extra pop of colour to the look as she picked out matte lilac sandals.

You Can Never Go Wrong With White On White

Kiara looked like a floating angel in an all-white ensemble. Her outfit made for just the perfect brunch wear. She was donned in a pair of white wide-leg pants that she had paired with a matching long top featuring a front-slit. The sleeveless top bore a bold V-neckline that added a dash of sultriness to the look. Kiara added the perfect finishing touch to the monochrome look with a long neckpiece featuring red tassels.

Which wide-leg pant style is the best according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

