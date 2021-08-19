Fashion Hack: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: 5 Ways to style your boots all year round

A classy pair of boots are every fashion-loving girl’s ultimate weakness. However, spending on them might make you a little hesitant since you cannot wear them all year long and some of them are just too expensive. If you want to wear them more often but need some inspiration on how to style these versatile kicks throughout the year, then we have curated a perfect guide for you. Take some inspiration from our favourite celebs on how to rock boots round the year.

Style them with denims

Gigi Hadid

There are many ways to find an amalgamation of denim and boots. From conventional styles to daring ensembles. You can either go the classic way and simply team them up with your favourite pair of denim jeans, or you can amp up your look by styling your boots with a denim shirt or an oversized denim jacket just like Gigi Hadid. Gigi paired her off-white boots with her oversized louis vuitton jacket.

Take it up a notch with trench coats

Jonas

The best way to style your boots on a cold, winter day is by dressing them up with a classic trench coat. Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a floor-length trench coat dress by Ralph Lauren as her Met Gala look in 2017. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit that perfectly complemented her black boots.

Jazz it up with a jumpsuit

You can also go for an ultra-chic look by accessorising your jumpsuit with ankle-length boots. Deepika Padukone is giving us major airport look goals as she paired her grey collared jumpsuit with classic black ankle-length boots. Her black handbag and black shades reciprocated the boots flawlessly.

Dress them up with a dress

Want to look bold, daunting and confident in your mini dress? Pair it with your thigh-high boots just like Alia Bhatt. Alia styled her blazer dress with tan thigh-high boots and added a touch of extra glam and confidence to the overall look. She let her ensemble do all the talking as she skipped the accessories.

Keep it chic with a co-ord set

Hailey Bieber

Another effortless way to style your boots during summers is by pairing them up with a chic co-ord set just like Hailey Bieber. Hailey has kept it casual yet classy as she paired her bottle green co-ord set featuring a mini skirt and blazer with thigh-high black boots that matched her crop top. She completed the look with a black shoulder bag featuring a gold chain strap, black sunglasses and triangular-shaped hoops.

How would you style your boots? Let us know in the comments below.

