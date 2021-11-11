Fashion Hack: Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, 5 Ways to style your sweatpants

Sweatpants are the leisurely staple you're likely to find in most anyone's closet, but the pandemic has made us appreciate them most. Most of us have gotten used to our lockdown wardrobe and are not willing to move out of our comfort zones now. Well, you can wear your sweatpants and still look stylish while also being super comfortable.

Pair it with a bodysuit

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s style has a bit of an edge that we all love and admire. The actress slipped into a white bodysuit, which featured halter neck detailing and paired it with tie-dye joggers decked in unicorn print. The bodysuit that Sara wore was accentuated with cut-out details on either side of her waist. She added a dose of glam to her sweatpants with pointy pumps in the same unicorn print and rounded it off with pastel blue nail paint.

Opt for a matching set

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat star can't get enough of the athleisure trend and has sworn by it from airports to events. Deepika slipped into a comfortable oversized sweatshirt from Zara in a leaf green colour. She paired this with a pair of matching jogger pants also from the fast-fashion brand. To break the monotony of the outfit, the star sported a pair of neon yellow Adidas kicks to complete her look.

Layer a denim jacket

Emily Ratajkowski

You can add a trendy touch to your sweatpants and nail the street style look by styling your them with a denim jacket. The gorgeous Emily Ratajkowski was seen taking a casual stroll in the city with her dog, wearing an all-black outfit. Her OOTD featured black sweatpants teamed with a high-neck crop top that was layered with an oversized black denim jacket. The model teamed her attire with white kicks and white socks.

Style it with leather

Kylie Jenner

The simplest way to elevate your sweatpant look is by styling it with a daunting leather jacket. Kylie Jenner simply rocked her airport look as she stepped out wearing great sweatpants teamed with a classic black leather jacket. She completed her attire with chunky sneakers and black shades. The violet handbag was definitely a much-needed contrasting touch.

Complete the outfit with boots

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra took the grey sweats trend to a whole new level as she was spotted wearing her grey sweats with a black tank top and a dark-washed blue denim jacket. But what really added onto the look and really set our desi girl apart, were the high-heeled grey coloured boots that she sealed the attire with. The dainty necklace and shades on her head were just a bonus!

How would you style your sweatpants? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: 5 Times actresses wore an elegant green saree