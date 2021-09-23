Fashion Hack: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Karisma Kapoor: 5 Different ways to style your hoops

Hoop earrings have the ability to completely transform an outfit and upgrade the entire look. They are known to frame your face and add an extra dose of glam to your look. If you don’t already know just how versatile these pieces of jewellery are, then here are five different ways and outfits that you can style your hoop earrings with.

With a jumpsuit

Ahuja

Hoop earrings will add a touch of femininity and grace to your jumpsuit. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is seen dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit from the label, Safiyaa. Since the outfit was already too bright and vivid, Sonam kept it simple with her accessories and simply chose delicate, tiny hoops.

With a gown

Karisma Kapoor

You may usually see divas teaming up an OTT gown with diamond earrings or chandeliers, but a pair of modish hoops also make a great choice. Karisma Kapoor was seen dressed in a gown from Tadashi Shoji. The printed gown featured a deep V-neckline and cape sleeves. Since the gown was already so eye-catching, Lolo simply opted for a pair of delicate hoops from Aquamarine Jewellery.

With a day dress

Esha Gupta

If you are looking for a way to amp up your brunch look or add a bit of glam to your day dress, then accessorise the dress with a pair of huge hoops. Esha Gupta chose a pair of gigantic hoops from Misho Designs to go with her orange floral dress by designer duo, Hemant and Nandita.

With a sharara set

Kajal Aggarwal

Most of us pair their traditional wear with ethnic earrings like jhumkas or chandbalis. But if you want to add a contemporary touch to your traditional wear this wedding season, then you must team your outfit with hoops. Kajal Aggarwal is seen dressed in an indo-western sharara set from the label, Devnaagri. Since the outfit already has a modish touch to it, she accessorised it with big hoop earrings from the label, Kira.

With a saree

Vidya Balan

You wouldn’t normally think of accessorising your saree with a pair of hoops. Sarees are usually worn with traditional earrings. However, styling a saree with hoops will add a type of modern grace to your look that will make heads turn. Vidya Balan was seen donned in a yellow printed saree from Weave in India. She added a touch of modishness to the look by pairing it with gold hoop earrings from One Nought One One.

How would you style your hoops? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif, Gigi Hadid to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 6 Stylish divas who dyed their hair red