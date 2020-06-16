Fashion Hacks: Every fashionable girl should know of THESE easy tricks to elevate their boring outfits

We’ve all been through days when we look for ways to elevate our boring outfits. Here are a few easy hacks every fashionable girl should know of

Fashion has always been very personal and to be very honest, all of us have tip and tricks that we follow to elevate even the most boring outfits. From tying up the shirt at the waist to cropping your denim, we’ve all been through days when experimentation becomes a key.

So, while we were getting bored with not much to do on our hands, we thought of exploring our fashion horizons and found a rather great gem. TikTok has now become ‘the’ place for fashion and beauty expert to share their tricks of the trade. While some hacks are downright stupid, others did take us by surprise. All the while that we were scrolling, we thought to ourselves ‘Wow, I wish I knew that earlier’. Time has flown and we are still surprised when we see each of these hacks. I’d be lying if I say that I haven’t tried this earlier!

Be ready to get your mind blown!

This first tip will take you back to sleepover days when you need to borrow somebody else’s jeans for college or when you order jeans online and they turn out to be big. Well, now no need to look for a belt to hold that waist together, this easy hack is here to save you.

Jera Foster-Fell on TikTok Jera Foster-Fell (@jera.bean) has created a short video on TikTok with music Crush. Had to try this! #fashionhack #stylehack #jeanhack #jeanhacks #fashionhacks #stylehacks #highwaistedjeans #highwaistjeans #momjeans #styleideas

This other hack is for when your pants turn out to be too tight. You can thank us later!

ROSE on TikTok ROSE (@rose.friederike) has created a short video on TikTok with music Originalton. JEANS TOO TIGHT? JEANS ZU ENG here a fashion TON #foryou #viral #fashionhack #jeanstootight #jeanshack #girltips

We all have our one favourite shirt, but instead of wearing it in the same boring way, you can elevate your look with these easy hacks. And yes, they are totally wearable!

Eva Modern Vintage on TikTok Eva Modern Vintage (@evamoon.kr) has created a short video on TikTok with music Lose Control. 1 #vintage blouse, 4 creative ways to style it. # #howtostyle #fashionhack #stylehack #tiktokfashion tiktok

This next hack is for all you girls out there who love oversized tees and hoodies just like me. Now, you can wear them outside your home and be as cosy as you want to be. You can also give your dad’s or boyfriend’s t-shirt a trendy twist with this easy hack!

Laura Lora on TikTok Laura Lora (@lauraxlora) has created a short video on TikTok with music Originalton. Wie geht's euch heute von 1-10? bei mir ist es eine 5.. ich habe Heuschnupfen #fashionhack

For the unversed, muscle tee is all the rage right now. Here’s how you can look trendy with this easy trick. And shhh.. only you and I know that this is a secret DIY!

Denisse de alba on TikTok Denisse de alba (@dealbadenisse) has created a short video on TikTok with music Lose Control. MUSCLE TEE. DIY. #Fyp#Foryourpage#Foryou#Makemefamous#Parati#fashiontiktok#ootd#fashion#dance#diy.

Let us know if you’d like to see more such curated fashion hacks and we’ll be obliged to stalk all the fashion gurus of TikTok.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion hacks celebs use to look slimmer & accentuate all the right areas according to the body type

Share your comment ×