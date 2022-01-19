Fashion industry icon Andre Leon Talley, former Vogue Creative Director passes away at 73

The former Vogue creative director who was Anna Wintour's right-hand for a long time died at the age of 73. According to a TMZ report, the ace fashion journalist had been in the hospital and was battling an unknown illness.

Talley joined Vogue in 1983 in the position of fashion news director. He took on the role of Creative Director from 1987 to 1995 and was Editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour's right hand while at the role. The industry icon then moved to Paris where he took on a role at W Magazine, where he worked initially before joining Vogue. In 1998, Talley rejoined Vogue as Editor and stayed put till 2013.

During his time, Talley was even a judge on America's Next Top Model and appeared for 4 seasons. He was also the subject of the documentary, 'The Gospel According to Andre', which was released in 2016. In his time, Talley also released two memoirs, A.L.T.: A Memoir and The Chiffon Trenches, in which the fashion guru revealed all about his close relationships with Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld and Naomi Campbell.

Renowned fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg penned a note for Talley on Instagram which read, "no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did … no one was more soulful and grander than you were …the world will be less joyful now I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I will miss your loud screams and your loyal friendship…I love you soooo much ."

