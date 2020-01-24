Fashion Review: Street Dancer 3D's fashion looks were all about trendy dressing, athleisure and funky pants

We delve into the outfits and looks from the film's set in London, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

Fashion has become a huge part of Bollywood films today. Along with the plot and story, the looks of the characters have become equally important and an intrinsic part of every film. Street Dancer 3D starring , , and Nora Fatehi, saw not just daring dance moves but interesting looks as well.

The film, being set in London, which is known for its cool climate, saw the actors put on some of the most comfortable and chic winter looks. From puffer coats, sweaters, comfortable yet chic trousers and loads of athleisure.

Shraddha Kapoor

Playing the role of a street dancer, in the film, Kapoor was seen mainly in comfortable athleisure that allowed her to flex, show off her dance moves and look great. The actress seamlessly went from comfortable leggings and sports bras while she danced, to chic warm clothes to cover up after showing off her abs and toned legs. There was keen interest paid to Kapoor's wardrobe keeping in mind colour trends, patterns and more. Her outfits had lots of neons, cut out crop tops and more trendy looks.

While most of Shraddha's looks were easy and trendy, considering athleisure is one of the biggest trends today, there were some outfits that left us wondering how she managed to do splits and flex like she did on screen.

In the film, Shraddha has a stereotypical "rebel" look, with threaded braids in her hair and kohl-lined eyes and to accessorise, picked out signature hoop earrings, stacked up chunky neckpieces and bracelets, making for a boho look.

What didn't go with many of her looks though were the beanies that Kapoor wore to keep her ears and head warm while she strutted around in crop tops, sleeveless boho jackets and shorts.

In the scenes where she is covered up, Shraddha was seen in faux fur coats, cosy sweaters and loads of accessories, giving us a glimpse into what a chic winter wardrobe ought to look like.

Varun Dhawan

Varun's style was casual, trendy and everything fashionable. He was mostly dressed in bomber jackets of varying colours and pulled it off seamlessly. From the shimmery pink bomber jackets, to leather jackets to simple classic denim shirt, Varun looks manages to look dapper as ever.

Varun's pants and shoes were all things comfortable that allowed him to flex, dance and show off his moves with ease. His pants though were sometimes questionable for they featured a mix of patterns that looked very off.

One thing that we absolutely detested though, was his constantly changing hair colour. It probably made him feel rebellious, but it was unnecessary.

Nora Fatehi

For her scenes in the film, Nora is decked up in everything from bustier crop tops, mini shorts, joggers and loads of net beneath her outfits, showing off her toned abs and flawless hourglass frame.

Most of Nora's looks didn't do her justice as they were not as classy as Kapoor's, but she pulled the absurdly cut-out numbers, loads of net and other outfits as well as she could.

