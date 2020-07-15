Fashion school: 5 style lessons to learn from Deepika Padukone

DP has grown into an eternal style icon; Here’s what you can learn from her sartorial repertoire.

If you have followed ’s style evolution, you know that becoming the style icon that she is today has taken a lot of work. Today whatever she wears becomes a style statement. She can go from girl next door to siren to desi femme fatale with every look. There are so many things that you could learn from the beauty, about confidence, about pulling off everything with a smile and of course about making a personal style statement regardless of the outfit that you wear. We’ve seen her sartorial journey through this time. We have seen her falter and we’ve seen her ace her look with aplomb.

Here’s what we have learned from Deepika Padukone when it comes to style and fashion.

Androgyny is a show-stealer

A crisp suit, oversized shirt, baggy blazer with straight fit jeans - honestly androgyny really helps you stand out in the crowd. DP shows us how androgyny could also mean structure even if elements are oversized, the trick is balance. If she’s wearing an oversized suit and chunky sneakers, she will skip the shirt and leave a few buttons open and pair it with dainty jewellery. Androgyny doesn’t necessarily mean frumpy. Or you could just add a pair of block heels and call it a day.

Wear classics with a playful twist

Who doesn’t love a crisp white shirt? And while we are all about the eternal white and blue combination, there are always ways in which you could play with the silhouette of the shirt. Or wear white and denim combination but with an oversized sweatshirt instead. An off-shoulder shirt basically changes up the whole vibe of a classic white shirt making it more playful and millennial. Or add a corset to it, even better.

Black is safe but isn’t monotonous

Deepika Padukone LOVES her black ensembles. Monotone should have been her middle name. She’s always reinventing black on black. Sometimes it’s by wearing OTT sleeves, sometimes playing with patent leather, then there will be a black suit but the blazer will have a hood and sometimes just a fun little detail on her shoe. DP definitely proves that black is safe but it sure as hell isn’t boring.

You can never have too many midi dresses

IF there was one trend that DP wore too much of in 2019-2020, it would be the midi dress. Every time Deepika has worn a dress recently, it has been midi length. Be it a playful plaid, tangerine with puffy sleeves or a body con, the length has been a favourite for sure. With this, she proved that the midi dress is an extremely versatile silhouette ideal for any day and any occasion or outing.

Mixing and matching prints is OKAY!

A major lesson, this one. We are always super sceptical about mixing prints and patterns, but DP has proved time and again that being matchy-matchy is overrated. Plaid with stripes or motifs with structural prints, she really does it all.

Which style tip do you really want to try? Who else should we look at next?

