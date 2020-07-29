Fashion Spotlight: A Bollywood style guide on how to wear plaid!

Tartan is and always will be a sartorial staple. Here are ways in which celebrities sported the look.

Primarily an autumn staple, plaid has now made its way into the must-have sections of every wardrobe. Early on it was associated with businessmen, mafias and well Cher from Clueless, but now it’s slated to be everywhere. Once a symbol of royalty in Scotland, it became a rebellious fashion statement from the ‘70s to the ‘90s. Be it Cher and Dione looking cute in their plaid minis, or Rachel from FRIENDS wearing hers with a turtleneck. A lot of the punk rock bands back then also wore a lot of plaids.

Bollywood has worn plaid a lot. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual shirt wardrobe is mainly plaid, she’s absolutely into a lumberjack vibe. SRK as Raj's most pivotal scenes and turnarounds happened when he was decked up in plaid. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore an iconic plaid mini suit in Aisha. Deepika Padukone has worn it as a dress and of course, suits are rife on all red carpets. So here’s a quick lesson on how your favourite celebrities are styling plaid today.

The pantsuit

The tartan couldn’t look better than in a 3 piece suit. Or in Anushka Sharma’s case a jumpsuit. She wore the checkered cloth as a jumpsuit and matching blazer with boots for an award show. Deepika also found love in plaid in a Paule Ka suit. Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut and Ananya Panday also showed some love to the suit.

Plaid separates

Bottoms, jackets, trenchers, skirts, shirts - Bollywood has been wearing plaid as separates for ages! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a plaid skirt by 3.1 Phillip Lim. Alia Bhatt wore stringed trousers for a super casual look. Her pants are from Topshop. Deepika wore a trench and Kriti Sanon wore a contrasting plaid jacket with her summer dress.

Plaid dresses

While plaid started off as being known as a print for the men, now it’s transcended beautifully into an omnipresent look. Deepika, Karisma and Alia have favoured plaid dresses for movie promotions. DP was seen in an Anna Mason outfit whereas Alia chose Silvia Tcherassi.Kriti picked a bright yellow number for the airport.

Desi Plaid

A special shout out to Sonakshi Sinha for wearing plaid desi ensembles. WE love these the most, the mish-mash of the cultures is what fashion is all about.

Do you like plaid?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×