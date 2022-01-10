Fashion in the third wave: Precautionary measures designers are taking amid the Omicron spread

In the wake of the spread of Omicron, a variant of the Coronavirus, new restrictions and curfews have been imposed state wise. While it is not a lockdown situation yet, with more people falling sick and temperatures dropping, more industries opting for work from home policies, the fashion industry was one of the most impacted when during the first and second lockdowns with many designers shutting shop, karigars not getting paid and more.

This time around, things are different and designers are better prepared. Here's a rundown of who has done what as a precautionary measure.

Bollywood's go-to designer, Manish Malhotra was quick to follow. The designer's brand announced on Instagram that store visits are only possible with prior appointments, as a safety precaution to battle the rising cases.

Iconic designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee was one of the first to take to his Instagram handle and announce that stores across the country will only be available for limited appointments with a prior booking while keeping in mind the escalating cases in efforts to combat the pandemic.

Sarika Kankaria, founder of Pink City by Sarika, has also made it mandatory for customers to book appointments prior. Apart from that, Kankaria also stated that the team "Request for the vaccination certificate of our customers while giving an appointment. Appointments are always spaced out to avoid multiple customers from being in our studio at the same time." Her entire team including the staff and artisans are vaccinated and most of the business has moved online, allowing the designer's team to work from the safety of their homes.

Anushree Parekh, founder of Label Anushree also has similar norms in place. Apart from appointment-based store visits, the designer is also "Asking our workshop karigars to come on alternative days for all to avoid overcrowding and to maintain social distancing. We have vaccinated our entire team and are hoping these precautions and limitations will keep them all safe." The designer hopes to fight back like we have in the past. "With the current ongoing orders, our website that ships globally and with the limited working capacity keeping everyone’s safety in mind- will strive back," she says.

Saloni Panwar, founder of Gulabo Jaipur is also better prepared if there is a lockdown issued this time. The designer has taken it upon her, "Be it financially taking care of the staff, or donating care packages to those who need them the most, we will take every essential step required to take care of ourselves and people around us." Panwar believes that ensuring safety at zero level is of utmost importance right now and has made sure her staff is vaccinated, masks are worn in stores and social distancing norms are followed.

