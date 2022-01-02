Fashion Trends 2022: From bomber jackets to shirts and bralettes; all you need to stay fashionably fab

The rise of another year calls for a quick load up of trendy ensembles. A few pieces to forget and more to swear by. Looks like 2022 demands bold and fierce fashionable moves as seen on runways. May this year be the one where you live out every style of dream you could work upon due to the pandemic. We dug into the archives of designers and celebrities to see what's going to be hot for the next 364 days. May glamour be on your mind today and forever.

Ditch your tops and sneak in bralettes, this is the kind of heat you need to bring to the table. Whether you want to wear these beneath a jacket, or just as is as a top, give it a go as your brunch, or party fit.

The more mini, the merrier. Expect the good old Y2K trend to stay through crop tops, butterfly tops, bandanas, scarves, and chain accessories. Mini skirts too belong to the same category. As per the votes of Miu Miu, Dior, and more, mini skirts are sure to rule. Your summer style will taste better with these numbers around. Make it your vacation, party, or date pick, a statement will be made.

So bright, so wow. We'd all use colours way before the sweaty sultry days hit. What better than bags and outfits that look fab and firecracker, like?

Are you Rihanna's fan? Take the song, 'Shine like a diamond' to your heart. Dresses, pantsuits to skirts, it's never going to be a bummer to count on shimmery outfits and all things bling.

Catsuits are the new cool every jumpsuit fanatic would love. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hailey Bieber have given a thumbs up to these one-piece fits. Easy to wear, style, and make a head-turning case.

Offices are welcoming us back and we could all use oversized shirts to make our days effortlessly fabulous when at work. The loose-fit number doesn't make you look down at heel, rather it's the cool girl formula you adored in lockdown days that you'll simply be taking to work.

Don't tell us you're up for some glorious drama? Not the one in see in daily soaps, this will elevate your style. When you want to party, don't go by the bodycon that's plain sophisticated and has nothing dreamy. Seen gowns with feathers, breezy capes, and more? Divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and more understood this so well and have left us impressed.

Don't want to step up your craze for monochrome? Stick to all-white or nothing. It brings an immaculate and fresh vibe. Right, this is your ticket to reach straight to the best-dressed list.

Sexy in sheer! Here's something you'll hear often this year. Name it and you'll find its presence everywhere today from sarees to tops, heaps of glamour are sure to follow your way.

Not all of us can take sweatpants everywhere, can we? Opt for low-rise and take it around to create eye-arresting looks, like low-rise pants. Not too low that'll leave you disappointed. Rather, the one that settles on your waist neat and right.

Level up your footwear closet. But, how? Your loafers, sneakers, or anything you pick, let the blocked-heels or platform heels show you what stupendous is all about. Flats don't make the cut always. Hence, a little bit of drama is good.

It just feels like the blazer and jacket season never fades out. Be it the micro ones, bomber jackets or long coats like a trench, how can we stop finding comfort in these? You can take it to work, vacation, and anywhere under the sun.

Which trend excites you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

