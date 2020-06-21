Father’s Day 2020: Saif to Shahid, SRK: ALL dads of Bollywood whose fashion sense proved ‘baap, baap hota hai’
It’s father’s day and it would be incomplete without giving a shoutout to all the fashionable dads of Bollywood! From SRK to Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, no matter how grown up their kids are, they will always manage to remain on top of their game. So, here’s an ode to killing it in the fashion game every single time and proving who the ‘Father’ is!
Anil Kapoor
AK always manages to look ‘Jhakkas’ no matter what. From his simple polo shirts to dapper suits, he has proved the world where Sonam and Rhea get their fashion bug from!
Saif Ali Khan
The Pataudi prince surely knows a thing or two about comfort, glamour and has on multiple occasion has passed on his Nawabi fashion sense to Taimur and Ibrahim. We now also know where Sara Ali Khan gets her love for white on white kurta sets!
SRK has been unbeatable when it comes to pulling off some of the most dapper attires. We now know where Suhana and Aaryan get their good looks and fashion sense from!
Shahid Kapoor
Compared to all the three above, Shahid Kapoor is surely new to fatherhood but is already winning the game. From his ‘dad bod’ to killing the fashion game with wifey, we can only imagine how stylish Misha and Zain will grow up to be!
Ayushmann Khurrana
Is there anything Ayushmann cannot do? From films to hitting it out of the park with his trendy ensembles, he surely is a new-age dad!
Kunal Kemmu
Dad to a gorgeous little daughter, Inaaya, Kunal Kemmu surely knows how to walk the ramp in style! He is often seen twinning with his baby girl and we’re in awe!
Is there anything Akshay cannot do? His style is effortless yet manages to strike a chord every time!
Hritik Roshan
Another dad who could make the young generation of actors envious of his ‘dad bod’ and style. He has been killing it in the style game for as long as we can remember!
This dad has surely transformed into any and every character that comes his way. While doing so, he has also managed to keep his personal style intact and is often seen rocking quite different looks!
Who is the most fashionable dad of Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Zoe Saldana: Who looks the best in the mesh black gown?
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Shahid kapoor
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
swag and panache does not define fatherhood .