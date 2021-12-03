Faux Fur Friday: Priyanka Chopra to Bella Hadid, celeb approved ways to rock the fuzzy style for winter

The first Friday of December is celebrated as faux fur day to rejoice the love for fuzzy clothing and animals. As the innovation of faux fur put a halt to the killing of animals for their skin, it’s a day to remember that animal fur is no longer in our value and in fashion. The craze for faux fur hit the roof around the mid-1900s and by the 1950s, such garments were increasingly affordable and popular too. As most realistic and luxurious fake fur started replacing the real fur with a cheaper cost, the world started embracing the style and now, in winters, we can spot at least one in the streets donning a faux fur coat, hat, shoes or sweater.

Here are 5 celeb-approved ways to rock the style!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion is always trendy and OTT. The diva has sported several faux fur numbers and this hot pink number was a trendsetting piece that broke the internet. The actress was gifted the coat by the designer, Peter Dundas from his 2018 collection. Her furry coat is worth about Rs 13 lakh and looked perfect for the season.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sipping her coffee donning a beige faux fur jacket and blue trousers, Janhvi Kapoor’s glam pictures of her midweek mood were just stunning. Her oversized coat came with a zipper front, collars and cuffed hem. What made her look damn-so-chic was her makeup featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, nude glossy lips and a subtle pink eyeshadow. She rounded off the look with her sleek middle-parted ponytail.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for her sassy style statements at the airport where she sets her own rules of fashion even donning sarees, kurtas and other ethnic outfits. She rocked a powder blue satin sleeveless top featuring a pussycat bow neck detail along with her white fit and flare pants and a greyish blue faux fur coat. Her entire ensemble was oozing 'comfy-meet-chic' vibes.

Kylie Jenner

Always dressed to the nines, Kylie Jenner strutted the streets of LA giving her all-black look a faux fur twist with her white coat. She teamed the jacket with Marciano leggings and Christian Louboutin lace-up boots and looked ravishing and edgy. She teamed the look with a Balenciaga bag. Her pearl white faux fur coat from Guess is a winter must-have!

Bella Hadid

The OG supermodel Bella Hadid’s style is always a hit and can disappoint the fashion pundits. She turned the streets into her personal runway acing the street style game in her bright orange faux fur long coat that quite made a statement. She matched her mini Prada bag with her fuzzy coat and paired the look over her white turtle neck top and denim pants from Redone. Her boxy kicks from Maison Margiela completed her dapper look.

Which diva’s faux fur look do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

