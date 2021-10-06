FDCI X LFW Day 1: Mrunal Thakur plays a bridal showstopper for JJ Valya’s GLORIOUS collection

The second ‘phygital’ edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week began today and got us hooked to our screens with unique collections both by emerging talents and ace celeb designers. After a successful season in March, they have decided to reunite again and how! Buzz designer Tarun Tahiliani opened the show yesterday with his collection ‘The Reunion’ that featured an amalgamation of rich Indian textile crafts and techniques. The exotic and grand creations of the designer saw minimalist maximalism with intricate work on Indo-western silhouettes.

Closing Day 1 of FDCI X LFW, JJ Valya exhibited his creative fashion mastermind and got us glued to the screens with the goosebumps-inducing music and ethnic outfits blending Turkish elements with riches from the Balkans were a visual treat. Apart from Valaya’s signature black and white motif printed ethnic silhouettes his collection saw rich fabrics, intricate details, interesting men’s wear ethnic ensembles that came with a touch of contemporary sensibilities. The collection named ‘Rumeli Festive’ is a luxurious festive tribute to an evolved couture sensibility, valuing timelessness over the fragility of trend cycles, meriting craftsmanship over gimmickry, whilst seducing fashion aficionados with harmonious perfection.

Making our jaws drop, the Toofaan actress Mrunal Thakur made a grand entrance looking like the Ottoman Sultana wearing a heavily embroidered grand lehenga in maroon hue. Her regal handmade lehenga bore golden metallic details and peacock designs on the skirt and dupatta’s brocade bore golden zari embroidery work with shiny golden metallic hem. Her blouse featured a plunging neckline and three fourth sleeves fully covered with golden floral embroidery and vertical metallic stripes on the bodice. Her ethnic look was topped with grand statement-making accessories including a broad handcuff, floral designed stud earrings, matching stone studded two-tiered neckpiece and bridal maang tikka. The Valaya trademark style belt accentuated her waist and gave a luxe touch. Her luscious wavy mane was left open adorned with the marron hued floral headpiece that was subtle yet complemented her grand avatar. Minimal makeup featuring nude lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery nude eyeshadow and lots of bronzers sealed her look perfectly though we missed a bindi.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur’s grand avatar as a bridal showstopper? Tell us in the comments below.

