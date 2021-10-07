FDCI x LFW Day 1 Roundup: From Arpita Mehta to JJ Valaya: The day was everything we looked forward to

After a hit show in March this year, FDCI and Lakme fashion week reunited for the second time for yet another round of phygital fashion week that was opened by Tarun Tahiliani featuring his grand collection titled ‘The Reunion’. Yesterday marked day one of the 5-day show where emerging new designers showcase their innovative collection for the season along with ace celebrity designers. Day one was everything we looked forward to - classy, modern and festive ready numbers that spoke in a bridal tone. FDCI X LFW’s GenNext winners, Twinkle Hanspal and Deepit Chugh kickstarted the show with their minimalistic yet modern daywear looks and was closed by gorgeous actress Mrunal Thakur playing a bridal muse for JJ Valaya’s grand festive ready collection.

Line Outline by Deepit Chugh & Twinkle Hanspal

The Mumbai based label, Line Outline made their Lakme Fashion Week debut showcasing a classy collection with street style spin. The ready to wear clothing featured a fluid narrative, blending in clean tailored looks with sporty minimalism. Scarf masks, oversized blazers, pastel and neutral hues with ‘less is more’ patterned designs spoke for themselves with an enticing energetic number playing in the background. Women donning Twinkle Hanspal creations were seen in similar semi-formal silhouettes with a modern working women style twist. Belted sleeve jumpsuit, blazer-shorts suit cropped blazer did make a highlight in the show.

Limerick by Abbir n’ Nanki

Playing with the concept of five elements of life- air, water, earth, fire and space, Limerick’s quirky Spring Summer ‘22 Collection was a celestial fun spin that started with unicorn and zodiac elements printed colourful outfits majorly in bright pink amped up with bold makeup featuring silver eyeshadow and offbeat headgears and netted headcovers. The joyful breezy silhouettes also bore intricate floral work and turned into an edgy and intense theme within seconds featuring space details on sarees, asymmetric gowns and sheer sleeved mini dresses. The contemporary gold earring did make a statement in the ‘Back To The Stars’ themed collection.

Naushad Ali & label SWGT

Taking us on a euphoric trip, designer Naushad Ali’s collection was rooted in his traditional past and walked backwards into the future with minimal and elegant organic cotton outfits made from natural dyes. Label SWGT collection on the other hand was inspired by the designer's childhood experiences and local oral histories in Almora, where she grew up. It featured checkered print, soft ruffles and asymmetric hems that found a connection with the mountains, people and its culture.

Chola by Sohaya Misra

Amping up our mood with peppy background music with a catchy beat, fun outfits in bright hues featuring monochromatic co-ord sets, layered jackets in complementary colours, peplum tops with a sporty twist lit up our screens. The colourful latex boots were something that got our attention along with the loud makeup and chic hairdos. The clothes defined ease, fluidity with a burst of colours and took a shift in perspective, maintaining balance with black and whites offbeat unisex numbers. The Victorian style collars and mutton sleeves teamed with trendy sneakers were a fresh take on fashion.

Arpita Mehta

Best known for blending ethnic wear with minimalistic yet glam fashion, Arpita Mehta unveiled her bridal line ‘06.10.20201’ at FDCIx LFW. The show featured exemplary lehengas with tiny bralettes, strappy bustiers and cowl neck tops crafted with beautiful embellishments. Soothing pastels and bridal red took the center stage along with striking floral applique work.

Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini

Breaking away from the usual lehenga style, Geisha Designs’ collection titled ‘New Beginning' was a breath of fresh air with intricate floral work, cropped jackets teamed with beautiful feminine necklines. The unusual colour combos blended in lustrous silk and satin fabrics were a delight to watch. Ruffles, statement sleeves, sequin embroidery arm warmer styled blouse designs were a perfect take on this festive season.

JJ Valaya

Inspired by the Turks and Balkans, JJ Valaya’s regal collection ‘Rumeli’ was an amalgamation of rich fabrics, amazing prints and gorgeous embellishments. The colour palette itself was royal and energetic from neutral ivory, ecru to strong red, cobalt blue and sun yellow. The Toofaan star turned muse for the closing show looking like an Ottoman Sultana in her bridal lehenga in silk and organza.

