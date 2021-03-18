FDCI x LFW Day 1 Roundup: From Arpita Mehta to Pankaj and Nidhi: A rundown of all the designers showcases

The first edition of the phygital FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week commenced yesterday. Take a look at the designers who put forth their latest creations and stay up to date with all things fashion!

With the pandemic is still holding people back, there is no stopping fashion. Kicking off the first edition of Phygital fashion shows, both FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week teamed up this year to put forth a joint fashion show! Yesterday marked the first day of the event that saw interesting emerging talent along with reputed designers showcasing their latest creations. Here's a rundown of what went on.

At the FDCI Emerging Talent show, Akshat Bansal showcased his latest designs that were made from Marine plastic waste. The designer breathed life into them as he blended them with generated fabrics and added crochet, knitting and tie-dye to give them a new spin. Bloni's brand is not only about making eco-friendly clothing but also supporting local Indian artisans.

This was followed by Arpita Mehta's latest collection titled Reflections, which represented the versatile woman. Classic prints including the abstract print, the bold print and leaf print on an array of sunset hues including shares of reds, warm yellows and neutral hues with her signature mirror work and shell finish, was all about her latest creations.

Next up, designer duo Paras and Shalini showcased their collection titled Sweet Reminiscence. With a backdrop of an old, abandoned mansion the models were dressed in subtle hued lehengas with vibrant motifs that gave the outfits a distinct old-world charm and feminine look.

Designers Pankaj and Nidhi were next to take centre stage with the vibrant and colourful collection, Kaleido. This collection was all about sharp geometrical lines in hues of red, oranges and greens. From maxi to mini dresses, their fresh collection had a touch of sportiness to them.

Closing the madness of Day 1, were Shantanu and Nikhil. Their structured outfits from kurtas to jackets and skirts made for sharp looks that meant business. The designer-duo stuck to a monochrome colour palette with an occasional dash of red.

