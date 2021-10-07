FDCI X LFW Day 2: Diana Penty was a magical showstopper for Aisha Rao’s spiffing creation

New day, and new reasons to swoon over designs and doyens behind the sartorial art. It was yesterday when the second ‘phygital’ edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week kicked off with sheer flamboyance and grace in equal measure that spoke of celestial craze, vibrant bridal wear, to Ottoman Empire-inspired fits. Today's show was opened by Aisha Rao.

For as long as one can remember, a major chunk of our childhood days was bettered with the commendable fables narrated by our parents. It not only shaped our dreams but served a massive deal of knowledge that helped us hit the sack with smiles and giggles. Fantasies grew then and for a few, it continues to seem seminal even today. And, the stellar couturier, Aisha Rao made us plunge again into the good old times as her collection on stage had exceptional stories to convey as these were translated to us via ensembles with the premise of ‘Paper Dolls’ as the theme. Curtains were drawn as the music began to play not only to calm our senses but to also prep our eyes for a soothing show that followed imminently.

Aisha’s work has always been about celebrating the core of embroidery in the most elaborate way possible wherein she gives preference to the magic of floral. And, this was very much visible to us in the attire donned by models and the stunning starlet. The most glamorous girl on the Bollywood block, Diana Penty stood as the prettiest doll as she was the showstopper decked up in a silk organza lehenga set that featured a full-sleeved sweetheart neckline blouse, glossy dupatta, and a matching skirt all of which was inundated with fantastic embroidery work. Her makeup too competed with her glossy silhouette as it had an on-point highlighter, kohl-rimmed look accentuated with a black smokey eye, peach pout, and center-parted tresses left to stand free, sleek, and neat. Her glam was entirely different from that of models as they had their cheeks flushed heavily in pink blush, skin ultra-shiny that blended with their lipstick hue, and hair brushed to one side with a wet look that sat flat. Boys had it the messy way and a few with their turbans on.

Accessories didn’t fail any look neither did these settle with anything less glam. It was ethereal and perfect from tasseled earrings adorned with emeralds, studs, and Diana’s choker beaded necklace to the one boastful of artsy gems. It was a chunky delight that offers unparalleled inspiration one can seek this festive season.

As we peered into our screens in admiration of treats that were to galore, it only grew a sense of fondness for ethnic and western wear that was peppered with the essence of modernity and the never-fading liking for floral designs which were highlighted with applique work, zardosi, sequins, beads, and crystals all of which gleamed so beautifully. Models had their A+ outfits made with silk fabric with boys dressed suavely in blazer sets, kurtas and sherwani. While women were clad in dresses that came with hand accessories made with the same fabric, lehengas and ruffle sarees.

