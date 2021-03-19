FDCI x LFW Day 2 Roundup: From Ritu Kumar to Cocccon, the day was all about quirky prints and sustainability

The first edition of the phygital FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week commenced on March 16. Take a look at the designers who put forth their latest creations and stay up to date with all things fashion!

While the pandemic is still holding people back from going to their workplaces or even travel, it seems like there is no stopping fashion. Kicking off the first edition of Phygital fashion shows, both FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week teamed up this year to launch a joint fashion show! Yesterday marked the second day of the fashion week that was all about sustainable clothing that won our hearts. Here's a look at all that went down at the show yesterday.

To kick things off, six designers showcased collections of outfits made from recyclable materials including PET bottles, waste denim and upcycled textiles. LataSita, Tote Scarf, Nece Gene, Paiwand, Grandma Would Approve and Bandit set the stage on fire with their creations!

This was followed by Cocccon who brought its silk story to the fashion week. Made from biodegradable materials, Cocccon's creations have a zero negative impact on the planet while also enabling silk farmers, weavers and spinners to work from their areas. The vibrant colours, artistic patterns and excellent styling were a visual delight!

Next up, Chola, Huemn & Khanijo showcased their collection as part of All About India. The two designers through their creations aimed to break stereotypes with their androgynous creations. From subtle neutral hues to funky tribal prints, this collection had it all!

With a splash of bright colours, Payal Pratap's collection, View With A Room, saw a range of collections including maxi dresses, lots of print-on-print, handloom scarves and accessories like gold bangles and heavy metal earrings made appearances in this collection.

Showcasing her Spring/Summer 2021 collection, Ritu Kumar's creations were not only organic and environmentally friendly but were also pleasing to the eye. With a boho vibe, lots of patchworks, geometrical prints, and lacework, this collection was contemporary, meeting the tastes of the modern Indian working woman!

