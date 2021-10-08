FDCI x LFW Day 2 Roundup: From Tarun Tahiliani to Aisha Rao: The day that fuelled our party & festive spirit

For Fashion mavens, now seems like the perfect time to stay glued to the screens for style inspiration from exceptional designs being showcased every 1-2 hours at the FDCI X LFW. It was on 5 October 2021, the second phygital version dropped for the powerhouse of talents to reconvene and make it another memorable event of the year.

Yesterday marked day 2 of the show that looked very promising not just for millennials, but for everyone who wishes to have the kind of fun that's spiced up with the elegant factor when dressing up. While we've lived long enough to understand the true essence of what makes an attire a fabulous one, seeing it live again was a joyous sight to behold. It was truly reminiscent of age-old textiles, and techniques that met the demands of modern-day patterns.

Hyderabad-based designer Aisha Rao opened the show to take us down memory lane only to remind us the then days are never old enough to be relived with remarkable stories that were better described to us with embroidered lehengas, sarees and sherwanis. We never really grow old. Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda closed the event post 9 pm in the most brilliant way possible with the splash of colours and sparkle that came through with dramatic mini dresses and co-ords. What an end it was to a day that’s meant to be bookmarked! Here’s a quick stroll you’d take.

Aisha Rao

With “Paper Dolls” as the central theme, a play of fabric could be anticipated and hence the result bore fruit. Actress Diana Penty was the showstopper who stole the spotlight as her purple embroidered lehenga did royally. Befitting for the festive season, both women and men can consider their demands as sorted. From raw silk fabric to organza, it was all prettified with the long-standing techniques such as zardozi, aari, appliqué, macrame and all of that looked enviably striking.

Mohammed Mazhar

The designer took us through his childhood days via his collection that was an ode to the incomparable Indian handcraft that’s being constantly aimed to stay relevant by craftsmen who spend every minute putting their finest work forward. His creation also highlighted that monochrome isn’t going anywhere and so are fringes that were projected with a trendy spin through kurtas and dresses. For when you want to skip your blazers and sarees, you could consider these.

The Pot Plant

Sustainable fashion needs to be the voice of the present and future. FDCI X Pearl Academy allowed for “Liquid Love” to celebrate the pattern play through the traditions of bandhani and shibori that came in cotton, silk, and organza all of which proved that gender is no barrier in fashion. Dress up all you can and embrace the real you unapologetically as one’s individuality and freedom shouldn’t be ignored. This gender-fluid collection made us see how cool men look in jumpsuits, and women in sheer dresses and formal wear that had some fab prints.

Tarun Tahiliani

The delayed show had the audience enticed for more than 20 minutes. It was truly an opulent physical show that had something to offer not just for the bride and groom who love red, but also for wedding guests who’d prefer pink lehengas with a sheer cropped jacket, sherwanis, ivory-hued sarees, brocade, silk, and sparkly gowns. The accessories placed as headgears looked out of the ordinary but the cowrie shells attached to ethnic ensembles reminded of designer Arpita Mehta’s creation. Tarun’s five collections such as Temple Mauli, Bidri, Kutch Kantha, Sootra, and Molten Haweli borrowed narratives that speak highly of techniques and architectures in India.

Jade by Monica & Karishma

Shot amidst the trees surrounded with and by the purest elements of nature, the “Bani Thani” collection was a tribute not just to the handcrafted heirlooms but also the Rajasthani crafts that were used here to honour the fire that exists in every woman. An amalgamation of colours and designs that came so raw through strappy bralette, plunging neckline blouses, mesh tops, embroidered and ruffled lehengas, and bright-hued skirts, this can serve as an edit for you for all pre-wedding functions.

Abhishek Gupta Benares

The “Homecoming” collection journeyed us through the designer’s hometown Benaras. Each jewel-toned attire was crafted with real silk and sheer nets that had a story etched to it as it carried motifs and his signature take on appliqué, and textures were projected. We swear by, “Home is where the heart is”. From festivities to weddings, these ensembles can easily boast about the heritage and culture that always exists in our country.

Troy Costa

The Mumbai-based men’s designer Troy's collection “Avido Tourista” was anything but inconspicuous. Neon is back or can we admit it never really left us? Having chosen to put out a vibrant show with a splash of neon through athleisure wear, we could use a tip to perk up our closet. We also witnessed the metal mania through jackets and pants. Pink for men can never be a boring choice and he proved it to us through co-ords. Those neon bags were super interesting.

Monisha X Shweta

Designer Monisha and Shweta teamed up to take us back to the ’80s and get us to plunge into the neon arena and sparkly dresses that set the perfect sporty vibe. Sheer shirt dresses, pleated skirts, co-ords with embroidery, multi-coloured tassel jackets, and sequined mini dresses with elongated fringes transported us into a nostalgic and vivid mood but it was worth it. Sneakers, super shiny shoes, glittery eye makeup, graphic and colourful eyeliners set a fashionable tone for us, the one that’s worth every bit of the millennial’s attention.

