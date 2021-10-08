FDCI X LFW Day 3: Dia Mirza plays showstopper for Abraham & Thakore’s SUSTAINABLE collection; YAY or NAY?

On day 3 and ‘sustainable day’ of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The ‘phygital’ edition features resplendent collections by ace designers with our favourite divas playing showstoppers. David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore collaborated with R-Elan’s ‘fabric of the future’ for the show and the gorgeous Dia Mirza played showstopper for the evening.

Abraham and Thakore, most sought after for their timeless, sustainable ensembles created a collection that explored different ways to create fashion using practices that are sustainable and mindful.

The eco-friendly presentation was inspired by the theme of ‘Assemble. Disassemble. Reassemble’. The range was crafted from Green Gold - a unique fabric created from recycled PET by R-Elan. It consisted of classic shapes that are timeless and versatile, and formed the basis of a contemporary prêt-à-porter wardrobe, perfect for every occasion. The duo excellently showcased different ways to create fashion using practices that are sustainable and mindful. From patchwork, hand stitching and quilting, these garments were even embroidered using sequins that were made from sheets of discarded PET materials.

The gorgeous and royal Dia Mirza confidently walked the ramp promoting sustainable fashion in a loose-fit maxi dress. The outfit magnificently combined sustainability and style, and enhanced key aspects of the fabric of the future - R-Elan. The black-and-white maxi dress was decked in an abstract design that added an everlasting artistic and modern touch to the look. It featured a V-neckline that was surrounded by a brown coloured thick border. The full-sleeved dress looked rather comfortable and Dia pulled it off with an undying grace.

Since the designers were opting for quite a minimal approach, the actress ditched the accessories and simply made a statement with only her outfit. However, her bright red lipstick added a pop of colour and a dash of boldness to the overall look. Apart from the red lips, her makeup featured a subtle eyeliner, rosy cheeks and filled in brows. The poker straight hair with a neat middle parting contributed the richness of the look.

What are your thoughts on Dia Mirza’s sustainable, breezy avatar as a showstopper? Let us know in the comments below.

