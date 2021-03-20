FDCI x LFW Day 3: From Masaba’s drive trough show to Gauri & Nainika’s summer dreams, the day was a treat

The first-ever phygital edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is going on in full swing and here's everything that went down on the day 3. Check it out

They say, ‘Fashion stops for no one’ and it’s particularly true now. In spite of the pandemic, we’re seeing trends come and go in full swing. That’s not it, we’re also currently experiencing a phygital version of the fashion week and it’s definitely creating a lot of buzz with the collection of designers. Yesterday was Day 3 of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week and here’s everything that went down.

The day kickstarted with an ode to the gypsy life. Nidhi Yasha displayed a stunning collection that gave off major boho-chic vibes. With flirty ruffles, dramatic silhouettes and voluminous sheer layers, it was definitely a treat to the eyes! The nature-inspired prints created a perfect medley with solid coloured outfits and bohemian jewellery.

Sustainability at it’s best, PELLA showed us a collection of zero waste clothing. Hand-stitched and made out of a single block of cloth, the outfits redefined fluidity while being aesthetically perfect.

The designer duo is next on the list and their fashion film was no less of a treat to the eyes. Reminding us of a Parisian summer, the garden-themed breezy outfits were perfect for the season. Breezy silhouettes set on a backdrop of floral prints gave off an aesthetic summer vibe that we've all been craving for a while.

Following the designer duo, Masaba Gupta displayed a first ever drive through fashion show and boy did it create history! Keeping the Covid norms in mind, the show took place in Mumbai and skipping out on the first row for the first time, fashion enthusiasts were seen enjoying it from the car. Now, coming to the collection, it was everything you could expect out of Masaba - colourful, quirky and trendy till it’s last look!

Day 3 came to an end with Suneet Varma’s collection. Colours and excessive embellishments set the whole mood for the night while larger than life ruffles and floral embroideries stole the show. The show was definitely a display of maximalism in all it’s glory.

