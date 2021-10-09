FDCI X LFW Day 3 Roundup: From Gaurang Shah to Satya Paul: The day filled with sustainability & style

If you are a fashion lover, then this is your time to prevail! The ‘phygital’ edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week has had us glued to our screens and how! Yesterday marked day 3 of the show and it was all about staying in style in an ethical, sustainable manner. Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Tripti Dimri played showstoppers to ace talents.

Day 3 was dedicated to Sustainable Fashion. With an array of noted designers - starting with Cocccon and ending with Satya Paul - and celebrities as showstoppers, geared up to grace the phygital edition. All in all, it was a rather eventful day and a favourite among fashion-lovers as well as environment-lovers.

Cocccon by Chandra Prakash Jha & Georg

The Cocccon creators - Chandra Prakash Jha and Georg portrayed their latest collection ‘Abundant Paradise’ on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week. It was inspired by the humble life of tribes in Jharkhand, the native state of Chandra Prakash Jha. The ideas revolved around the sisal plants, culture, livestock and the presence of elephants. It was a playful, experimental look at fashion, when Bauhaus merged with indigenous art forms and the biodiversity of Jharkhand. Keeping the collection totally plastic free, alternate materials like bamboo and cane replaced them, while the patterns followed a zero waste policy.

Gaurang Shah

Textile designer Gaurang Shah, showcased his new collection, Chaand, on ‘sustainable day’ consisting 40 classic sarees with a unique touch of urbane to each. The sarees of Chaand were crafted to signify diversity in their weaves. In some cases, a single saree has been worked upon by two or three clusters. For instance, one section of the saree would highlight jamdani on khadi from Srikakulam and another section being Paitani on organza. The drapes were decked in motifs ranging from traditional birds and animals to the tree of life and vintage florals. Taapsee Pannu turned showstopper in a lavender and aqua blue silk saree.

Eka by Rina Singh

With fabrics such as natural silk, merino wool, tussar silk embracing kantha - embroidered details, appliqués, shibori and handblock, Eka by Rina Singh’s collection was all about slow living. The sustainable collection drew inspiration from the sublime countryside.

Abraham & Thakore

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore for their label Abraham and Thakore have always put sustainable practices in the forefront. Their latest collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week today presented by R-Elan was all about the theme “Assemble, Disassemble and Reassemble” for a look created from recycled PET materials. Bringing the fast-paced show to an end was the very graceful and elegant Dia Mirza, glided in as showstopper, wearing a luxurious black abstract patchwork kaftan with stitch detailing and contrasting yoke and cuffs.

Tencel X Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh

To close the day’s shows, Rajesh Pratap Singh, the new creative director of Satya Paul, paid homage to the late designer through bold prints and colours. Prioritising sustainable design, the show marked the launch of the revolutionary carbon zero TENCEL fibers. The colourful and sustainable collection titled ‘The Master’s Words’ paid tribute to the late Satya Paul. After creating a stir with their performances in the movie Bulbul, actors Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose came together as showstoppers for the mindful collection.

