FDCI X LFW Day 3: Taapsee Pannu plays showstopper for Gaurang Shah’s SAREE collection; YAY or NAY?

Today marks the third day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The ‘phygital’ edition features resplendent collections by ace designers with our favourite divas playing showstoppers. Textile designer Gaurang Shah, showcased his new collection, Chaand, on ‘sustainable day’ consisting 40 classic sarees with a unique touch of urbane to each.

These 40 sarees were conceptualised three years ago and craft clusters that liaise with Gaurang began working in advance, thus minimising the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on this collection.

The sarees of Chaand were crafted to signify diversity in their weaves. Woven in Benaras, Kota, Srikakulam, Uppada, Venkatagiri, Kashmir and Paithan, these masterpieces were later embroidered. In some cases, a single saree has been worked upon by two or three clusters. For instance, one section of the saree would highlight jamdani on khadi from Srikakulam and another section being Paitani on organza. The drapes were decked in motifs ranging from traditional birds and animals to the tree of life and vintage florals.

The Rashmi Rocket actress made us stop and stare as she made quite an entrance in a lustrous silk saree in the trending hue of lavender and aqua blue. The handmade saree featured an aqua blue drape embellished with huge floral motifs in the shades of red, white, yellow and pink, and it descended into tidy lavender pleats that matched the border of the drape.

The hem of the saree matched the aqua blue drapes and was decked in similar floral motifs. The mesmerising yard of elegance was teamed with an aqua blue full-sleeved blouse that was embellished in an off-white design and was adorned with floral motifs at the cuffs.

Taapsee sealed the deal with a heavy pair of gold shoulder-grazing earrings and tucked her thick curls in a low ponytail embellished with an orchid gajra. She chose the minimal path with her makeup featuring peach lips, blush and highlighter. The look was finally completed with a timeless red bindi.

What are your thoughts on Taapsee Pannu’s sustainable saree look as a showstopper? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read EXCLUSIVE: Monica Shah & Karishma Swali on how the pandemic affected their brand, latest collection & more