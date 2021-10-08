FDCI x LFW Day 3: Tripti Dimri & Rahul Bose are showstoppers for Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh: Yay or Nay?

We're bang in the middle of the second 'Phygital' edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. On day 3 of the joint half digital half physical fashion show, sustainable fashion brands showcased their latest designs that were mindfully created. To close the day's shows, Rajesh Pratap Singh who was announced the new creative director of Satya Paul, paid ode to the late designer through bold prints and lots of colour with Bulbbul co-stars Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose playing celebrity showstoppers.

Prioritising sustainable fashion with his zero-carbon fibres, Rajesh Pratap Singh showcased his first show for Satya Paul since he took over. The stunning Bulbbul star, Tripti Dimri played showstopper for the designer and looked bold and beautiful in the black comfortable pantsuit that featured flared pants. A lace bralette beneath the blazer added a risque touch to the overall look. A pair of bright red heels and a matching lip shade contrasted the head-to-toe black outfit while her hair was pulled back into a sleek low bun and completed the diva's chic look.

Rahul Bose played reel-turned-real life hero as he stepped out from the designer's fashion film to the runway, making full use of both, the physical and digital platforms. He looked dapper in a black suit by the legendary designer as he sat in the midst of all the models who went about their daily activities. A matching black knit tee beneath the blazer completed his look.

The final show for the day was all about a blast of colours mixed with fun, quirky and abstract prints that resonate with millennials

