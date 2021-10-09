FDCI x LFW Day 4: Kajal Aggarwal rocks a colourful printed dress for Anamika Khanna's show: Yay or Nay?

The 'Phygital' aka half digital and half physical fashion show is going on in full swing. The on-ground shows have been causing quite a stir with quite a few notable celebrities making appearances as well as walking the runway! For the final show of Day 4 of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, south star Kajal Aggarwal made an appearance with her husband Gautam Kitchlu at the event!

The 36-year-old actress came out in support of designer Anamika Khanna who is all set to present her collection, AK - OK. For the event, the Mumbai Saga star opted for a colourful floral kaftan-style satin dress in a myriad of colours. With a white top and colourful printed hemline, the dress ended at her ankles. The actress styled this with a pair of dual-tone heels doing colour blocking right.

Proving that accessories can truly upgrade a look, the actress styled her outfit with the Dior Bobby canvas bag and bright heels that added a fun element to her outfit. Her makeup was all about the minimal glam and highlighting her luminous skin in the most subtle way. A dewy base, rose-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips and hair styled into effortlessly stylish waves completed the diva's look for the event.

We love the diva's fun and quirky look that she pulled off with absolute ease at the fashion show. What are your thoughts on Kajal Aggarwal's look for Anamika Khanna's show? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

