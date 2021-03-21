FDCI x LFW Day 4: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan play showstoppers for Manish Malhotra, Athiya walks the runway

Yesterday marked the fourth day of the joint phygital edition of the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week. With celebrity showstoppers and fun designs, here's all that went down!

Giving us some of the most fun collections perfect for summer, multiple designers showcased their latest creations at the first-ever edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion week phygital edition. Fun prints, monochrome looks to oodles of glamour, here's all that went down on Day 4 of the joint fashion week.

First up, Limerick opened the day with their latest collection Aurora by bringing back the art of Pichwai. With an interplay of sheers, their outfits showcased spring in full bloom through mixed crepes and organza on unique silhouettes. This collection was inspired by the 400-year old Rajasthani art of Pichwai. Limerick's collection was all things playful and authentic.

Nirmooha's collection, Caged Kaleidoscope showcased a mix of retro and funk creations with a modern-day twist. Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia said that this collection was all about reminiscing the wild '70s through her creations.

Next up, Payal Singhal showcased her eco-friendly collection with Athiya Shetty playing showstopper! This line was all things Singhal with a unique blend of relaxed, bohemian garments that are perfect for lounging in as well as sporting when on the move.

Siddartha Tytler's collection Studio 54 was inspired by an iconic club with the same name. He created a 'Tytler Army' with six characters showcasing his collection which was a reflection of the '80s with some tweaks to fit in today. In hues of mustard, blue, black, grey, teal and lots of whites, this collection also had lots of sequins and crystals on it.

In his fashion film, Nitin Bal Chauhan showcases what happens at a virtual birthday party! With new-age fabrics that are fluid and sheer were converted to lovely gowns. The designer also debuted his formal menswear collection in the fashion film.

Samant Chauhan was next to showcase his latest collection titled New Born. With this collection, the designer celebrated life and the new version of us, post the pandemic. With floral patterns, loads of shimmer and flowy fabric, this collection was the epitome of summer.

Closing the show last evening, was ace designer Manish Malhotra. As always, the designer's collection was luxurious with lots of shimmer and shine in blush shades and monochrome looks. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 duo, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan played showstoppers for the designer's show looking absolutely ravishing!

