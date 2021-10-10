FDCI x LFW Day 4 Roundup: From Payal Jain to Anamika Khanna: The day that was all about print and colour play

It's been 4 delightful days of fashion extravaganza with FDCI X LFW playing some incredible inspiration. Yesterday was another gorgeous day that witnessed an uptick in trends that boast of vivid hues, puff sleeves, tiered dresses, floral lehengas, resort wear, plaid, and more. From Mishru to Anamika Khanna, here's all the fashion tea you need.

You might feel like it’s been a minute since you wore anything with floral print or appliqué on it. Mishru brought the bliss of toasty days with its “Eternal Summer” collection that spoke highly of the adept work put out by the artisans who weaved magic with colour and silk threads that ran on each ensemble from embroidered lehengas to sarees with utmost grace. This Navratri, Diwali, and wedding season, consider this Hyderabad-based store to make stunning and incomparable choices.

When art meets glamour, it’ll be everything fabulous. Nikita Mhaisalkar “Canvas” collection personified the above statement through slit gowns, sheer organza tops, multi-coloured pleated maxis, mini dresses glammed up with tassels and embroidery all of which was designed with inspiration derived from the world of stripes, Aztecs, and abstract patterns that had many sparkly stories to spell. Perfect for parties, resort, and cocktail nights that can make you paint pretty canvas wherever you go.

Resort-friendly outfits have been on a crazy roll this season and received many likes as travel restrictions seem to be eased up. Sometimes the perfect ones are not mini shorts, tank tops, and body-hugging fits. While you keep it breezy and classy, Shruti Sancheti’s “Maverick” collection became a voice of stellar patterns, checkered prints, cropped blazer prints, maxi embroidered dresses, co-ords, chic jumpsuits, asymmetrical printed dresses. Although these carried a structured vibe, they looked beautifully and perfectly made for the modern girl.

The arena of e-commerce has been booming and with Covid still effective, it seems like an ideal choice to shop indoors and place orders online. For the girl who loves to keep it chic every day, Ajio made us all tune into his fashionable show that put denim pants, polka dot tops, shirt dresses, athleisure, multi-coloured jackets, tie-dye hoodies, ruched skirts, sparkly tops, animal-printed shorts, and checkered pants on display. From couch to parties, you’ll have to make many choices and put yourself in a puzzle.

Designer Samant Chauhan’s collection, “The strawberry thief” mirrored the British Textile designer, William Morris’s work from the 18th century where he trusted in the power of traditional which translates to handmade modes of production. Having borrowed inspiration from the latter, Samant’s designs had motifs and embroidery work from the time of William and were tweaked with modern techniques as per his liking. Pleated gowns with abstract prints, flowy silhouettes, asymmetrical maxi dresses with earthy tones, floor-length jackets, and floral embroidered narrated pretty stories.

We took a trip to South Italy with Logitech X PankajandNidhi’s resort wear collection that brought the picturesque location of the Amalfi coastline to our minds with the marvelous game of colours from green to pinks and patterns that calmed us so fine. Skater skirts, satin-tiered dresses, off-shoulder dresses, ruffle dresses, lace sheer tops, and billowing sleeves are going nowhere anytime soon.

Fashion with a message? Payal Jain’s “Earth Song” focused on the need to spread awareness of the wildlife and forests that are slowly declining due to many consequences. With an amalgamation of eye-catching hues, yarns, hand-woven fabrics, animal-printed outfits, tie-dye techniques, and motifs, denim jackets to maxi dresses and full-length capes were designed to perfection.

The show ended with Shraddha Kapoor as the showstopper for Anamika Khanna’s Ak-Ok collection where she was clad in a cut-out asymmetrical outfit made with oodles of shine and frayed tassels. Her look was kept blazing hot with sparkling statement earrings and black pumps. Actor Anil Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, and actress Kajal Aggarwal were present at the show as well. While Anamika introduced us to many prints, it also brought the beauty of co-ords, wrapped skirts, capes, and satin fabric in all of its alluring glory.

Whose collection did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

