FDCI x LFW Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor turns showstopper for Anamika Khanna's AK OK in an edgy black outfit

Closing Day 4 of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Phygital shows, was ace designer Anamika Khanna. The critically acclaimed designer put forth her pret line AK-OK and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor played showstopper to her collection on the massive stage at the on-ground event in an asymmetrical dress on the runway.

It has been an exciting week for fashion as the second edition of the joint Delhi and Mumbai fashion week commenced on Wednesday. The country's most well-known designers have put forth their latest collections that have set fashionistas and critics in a tizzy. Anamika Khanna presented her collection AK-OK for which Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor played showstopper.

Shraddha's black outfit featured loads of heavy texture along with scattered abstract beads on the chest adding a touch of glitter and glam to the outfit. The Saaho actress' showstopping outfit was a mini black dress that came with additional frayed tassles from waist-down that gave it an added edge. Black pumps completed this outfit.

For her grand entrance before walking the runway, Shraddha stepped onto the stage from a car with AK-OK prints all over. Her waist-length hair extensions were crimped and her makeup involved blended smokey eyes that defined her large doe eyes. Neutral-tone glossy lips and lots of highlighter were all the actress needed to complete her runway look.

Manish Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal were also present to support the designer at the show.

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor's Anamika Khanna show-stopping outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

