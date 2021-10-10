FDCI x LFW Day 5: Chitrangda Singh looks angelic playing showstopper for Shikha & Srishti: Yay or Nay?

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Phygital show Day 5 started with a bang by designers Shikha & Srishti. The designers showed their designer festive and wedding collection with Chitrangda Singh as her showstopper in a pastel blue lehenga.

The fashion show began on Wednesday, collaborating with the country's well-known fashion designers portraying their assemblage for us. On the last day, Shikha & Srishti exhibited their festive and wedding collection called 'Prakriti', and Chitrangda Singh was her showstopper. Their 'Prakriti' collection reflects the magnificence of nature. Their label represents elegance in fusion and formal clothing.

Chitrangda Singh walked the ramp in a pastel blue lehenga featuring heavy floral embroidery of silver and white threads, beads and stones. The flared lehenga had a thick white lace border at the bottom. She wore a sweetheart neck sleeveless blouse with similar floral embroidery. The net dupatta with an embroidered border matched with the outfit perfectly.

No doubt the actress looked like an absolute stunner in the gorgeous festive lehenga. To accessorise, Chitrangda wore a delicate choker necklace with silver flower designs and bluish-green stones along with small earrings. Her smoky eyes, blush cheeks, nude lips, and a silver bindi took our breaths away. She let her long wavy hair extensions flow open to match with the Indian look.

The designers have created an amazing collection with all the pastel shades and flowy fabrics. We are in awe of the whole collection as well as the showstopper.

