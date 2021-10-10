FDCI x LFW Day 5: Divya Khosla Kumar in Sanjukta Dutta's silk saree served up a fab desi game; Yay or Nay?

In a country as diverse as ours, every state has stories weaved on things that speak of the rich culture that exists. Sarees, for instance, are timeless, and there appears to be no greater joy than draping yourself that speaks highly of your roots. It’s pleasing how sarees remain unconquerable in this fast-fashion world. Take a look at this saree.

Speaking of a traditional saree proudly made in Assam, Divya Khosla Kumar actress and director walked as a showstopper in one such number for the handloom designer Sanjukta Dutta at the FDCI x LFW on day 5. The designer brought spellbinding looks to the stage via her ‘Chiki-Miki’ collection in black and polka dots that for one wasn’t in white and black. Divya as a muse looked supremely beautiful in a black silk saree that had polka dots and gold and blue zari work all over the attire. A broad border made us fancy this royal number that we’re ready to wear as a wedding guests. The saree had a modern-day update with tassels that were made in shades of blue. The designer clubbed the saree with a black sleeveless blouse and a fabric belt that made it look supremely on fleek with the accessories that did quite the cut.

The gold tikka covered almost 3/4th of her forehead and it also had Maatha Patti affixed which was placed on her center-parted hairdo which was glamourised with layers of mogras tied together. A hand full of gold and black stacked bangles made this look that could be replicated in times of festivities for it had a traditional touch. A pink pout, cheeks swept in blush, and filled-in eyebrows complemented her cute dimples.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

