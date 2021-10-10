FDCI x LFW Day 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan STUNS in a shimmery white gown as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

The joint 'Phygital' fashion week with FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week has come to an end after 5 days of fashion, beauty and lots of sass. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been playing showstopper for the brand every season is back after a hiatus as showstopper for ace designer Gaurav Gupta in a white gown with gold embellishments.

The mother-of-two sashayed down the runway looking like an absolute goddess in a custom GG outfit for the event. The Begum of Bollywood looked nothing short of divine in a white mermaid-style gown by the ace designer as she walked gracefully down the runway. The white gown flattered her hourglass frame and featured gold and silver heavy embellishments running through the outfit in a flowy pattern. Bebo's strapless outfit also featured an exaggerated one-shoulder neckline illusion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's makeup also deserves a special mention. The diva opted for a sleek, centre-parted hairdo with her hair pulled away from her face, ensuring all the attention remained on her outfit. A flawless base, contoured cheekbones, defined eyebrows, lots of eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes and lots of mascara to define her light eyes further topped off with a bold, plum-hued lip completed Bebo's runway look for the ace designer.

We are head-over-heels in love with Bebo's showstopping outfit for the evening. The rest of Gaurav Gupta's outfits and the show that took place on a water-filled stage also left quite an impact! What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

