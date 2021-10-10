FDCI x LFW Day 5: Malaika Arora's lehenga by Annu's Creation is the prettiest pick for brides; Yay or Nay?

You don't need to be a fashion genius to guess that red is the colour of love and it continues to stay on the rise as a go-to hue for the bridal trousseau. As wedding dreams are knotted with elegant attire and accessories that aim to play glam, here's an ethnic inspo we scoured from the FDCI x LFW Day 5 where showstopper Mala looked fabulous & ultra hot.

While you spend a million bucks on hoarding ensembles for your big day, lehengas would fit gorgeously right in your closet. Lehengas have long contributed to the legacy of not just bridal trousseaus. It’s something you can wear post your nuptial day by adding your own spin and conforming to it to make for a festive-friendly attire. As Malaika Arora showed up as the most stunning muse on the ramp at Jio Gardens, she was dressed in Annu’s Creation red bridal lehenga set that featured a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse that had mini tassels attached to the heavily embroidered number. The designer clubbed it with a matching skirt that came with a fiery glam sure to spread joy in the bride’s face. It featured silver and gold embroidered motifs and striped designs on the ready-to-twirl and voluminous skirt.

Mala’s sheer dupatta was tied to her low hair bun and it amazingly followed suit to enchant the audience with the embroidered border. The jewellery that appeared in the form of bangles, a choker necklace adorned with pearls complemented her maang tikka which also had a matha Patti attached. Earrings were given a pass for it was already too perfect a desi look. Her makeup is ideal for the bride who loves glittery eye makeup with a little element of smokey eye look. Filled-in eyebrows, matte pout, flushed cheeks, and eyelash falsies sealed the diva's look who made a regal entry at the end of Annu's show that displayed an exquisite bridal collection.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

